    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/27 04:00:01 pm
11.33 USD   +5.40%
07:12aMATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
07/09MATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
06/07MATRIX SERVICE : Q3 FY21 Presentation
PU
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

08/28/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Recent Price $11.33
Recent Price 8/27/21
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $7.12
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 6.69%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 3.85%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -16.51%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) 28.02%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.84
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.07
Beta 1.74

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 676 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 77,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 301 M 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 92,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,33 $
Average target price 16,50 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY2.81%301
VINCI11.71%61 469
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED27.19%31 302
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%30 671
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.23%21 184
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.64%19 704