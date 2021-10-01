Log in
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/01 04:00:00 pm
10.82 USD   +3.44%
10/01MATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
09/28MATRIX SERVICE : 2021 Annual Report
PU
09/28MATRIX SERVICE : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Matrix Service : Key Ratios

10/01/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
Recent Price $10.46
Recent Price 9/30/21
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $7.12
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 0.19%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -8.65%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -23.65%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) 25.27%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.30
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.14
Beta 1.74

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 03:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 746 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,46 M - -
Net cash 2022 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -38,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,82 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-1.81%279
VINCI10.80%58 404
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.76%32 254
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 244
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%21 479
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%19 982