    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

01/21/2022 | 10:44pm EST
Recent Price $7.30
Recent Price 1/20/22
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $6.18
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -6.17%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 2.24%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -31.13%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -47.48%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 8.09
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.28
Beta 1.58

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 03:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 745 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-2.93%195
VINCI6.41%63 564
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.14%37 838
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.60%35 723
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.19%23 532
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD10.89%22 452