  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.090 USD   -5.21%
MATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
Matrix PDM Engineering Awarded EPC for Expansion of Natural Gas Processing Facility to Double Existing Facility Capacity
AQ
Matrix Pdm Engineering announces Award for Expansion of Natural Gas Processing Facility to Double Existing Facility Capacity
CI
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

04/08/2022 | 10:59pm EDT
Recent Price $7.48
Recent Price 4/7/22
52 Week High $14.05
52 Week Low $6.18
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -9.00%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -14.51%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -28.49%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -45.24%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 8.24
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.33
Beta 1.67

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 02:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 715 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 68,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,09 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-5.72%200
VINCI-5.10%53 299
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED22.40%38 917
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.41%33 790
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.75%23 419
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.94%20 090