  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.040 USD   -0.33%
06/03MATRIX SERVICE : Key Ratios
PU
05/31Matrix Service Company to Present at Upcoming Sidoti Summer Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference
AQ
05/20CORRECTION : Guggenheim Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics to Buy From Neutral, Sets $115 Price Target
MT
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

06/03/2022 | 10:32pm EDT
Recent Price $6.06
Recent Price 6/2/22
52 Week High $11.76
52 Week Low $4.80
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 4.66%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -8.73%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -29.37%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -45.60%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 8.72
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.32
Beta 1.68

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 02:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-19.41%162
VINCI-2.98%54 096
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 320
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.84%29 725
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.09%22 922
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.54%19 387