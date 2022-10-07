Advanced search
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
3.880 USD   -10.80%
10/07Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
10/07Matrix Service : Q4 FY22 Webcast Slides
PU
10/07Earnings Flash (MTRX) MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $200.7M
MT
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

10/07/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
Recent Price $4.35
Recent Price 10/6/22
52 Week High $11.76
52 Week Low $3.31
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 4.07%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -22.46%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -41.84%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -57.48%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 3.46
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.16
Beta 1.67

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Matrix Service Company published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
10/07North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -2-
DJ
10/07Matrix Service : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/07Matrix Service Company Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
10/03Matrix service company receives nasdaq notice on late filing of its form 10-k
AQ
09/30Matrix Service Co : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or ..
AQ
09/30Matrix Service Company Receives Nasdaq Notice on Late Filing of Its Form 10-K
AQ
09/29Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 717
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-48.40%104
VINCI-12.63%45 261
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.55%32 751
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES15.31%18 910
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 213