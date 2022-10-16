Advanced search
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
4.000 USD   -2.44%
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

10/16/2022 | 12:33am EDT
Recent Price $4.00
Recent Price 10/14/22
52 Week High $11.76
52 Week Low $3.31
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 3.09%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -17.70%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -43.10%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -62.01%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.75
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.09
Beta 1.67

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 04:31:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
10/11MATRIX SERVICE CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
10/07Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
10/07Matrix Service Enters into the First Amendment and Waiver to Credit Agreement
CI
10/07Matrix Service Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 and Revenue Guidanc..
CI
10/07Transcript : Matrix Service Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 07, 2022
CI
10/07Matrix Service : Q4 FY22 Webcast Slides
PU
10/07Earnings Flash (MTRX) MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $200.7M
MT
10/07North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -2-
DJ
10/07Matrix Service : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/07Matrix Service Company Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 832 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,71 M - -
Net cash 2023 41,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -40,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,00 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-46.81%108
VINCI-9.22%46 395
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.87%32 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 441
QUANTA SERVICES13.56%17 650
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 244