  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
8.170 USD   +0.99%
01:40pMatrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
01/11Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
01/06Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Service : Key Ratios

01/14/2023 | 01:40pm EST
Recent Price $8.17
Recent Price 1/13/23
52 Week High $9.14
52 Week Low $3.31
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 5.01%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 28.86%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) 76.84%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) 2.64%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.75
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.22
Beta 1.61

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 18:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 847 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,09 M - -
Net cash 2023 31,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -102x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,17 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
