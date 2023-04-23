Advanced search
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
5.010 USD   -0.99%
Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
Matrix Service Unit Wins Engineering, Procurement, Construction Contract From Enterprise Products Partners
MT
Enterprise Products Awards Matrix Service EPC For A Second Ethane Storage Tank Along The Texas Gulf Coast
AQ
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

04/23/2023 | 02:47am EDT
Recent Price $5.01
Recent Price 4/21/23
52 Week High $9.52
52 Week Low $3.31
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -6.36%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 3.73%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) 16.78%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -31.84%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 3.43
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.07
Beta 1.61

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Matrix Service Company published this content on 23 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 831 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 27,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 93,6%
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,01 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-18.65%135
VINCI18.19%68 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.31%38 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.17%37 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED58.09%29 304
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.35%24 068
