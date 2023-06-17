Advanced search
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
5.550 USD   -6.09%
12:07aMatrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
06/10Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
05/09Matrix PDM Engineering and Tissot Industrie Form Exclusive Relationship to Provide Total EPC Solutions for Liquid Hydrogen Storage Across Europe
AQ
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

06/17/2023 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Recent Price $5.91
Recent Price 6/15/23
52 Week High $9.52
52 Week Low $3.31
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) 0.17%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 1.55%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) -2.96%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -0.67%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 2.14
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.04
Beta 1.59

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 04:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 797 M - -
Net income 2023 -57,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,55 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-4.98%150
VINCI18.43%66 744
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.43%40 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%35 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 974
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%24 420
