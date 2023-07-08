Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is an industrial engineering and construction contractor operating in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services. The Process and Industrial Facilities serve customers in the downstream and midstream petroleum industries who are engaged in refining crude oil and processing, fractionating, and marketing natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Storage and Terminal Solutions consist of work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals. It also includes work related to cryogenic.