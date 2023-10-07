Matrix Service Company,through its subsidiaries, is an industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor operating in North America. The Companyâs segments include Storage and Terminal Solutions, Utility and Power Infrastructure, and Process and Industrial Facilities. Its Storage and Terminal Solutions primarily consists of engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals. This segment also includes terminal balance of plant work. Its Utility and Power Infrastructure segment primarily consists of engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services to support growing demand for LNG utility peak shaving facilities. Its Process and Industrial Facilities consists of plant maintenance, repair, and turnarounds in the downstream and midstream markets for energy clients including refining and processing of crude oil, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.