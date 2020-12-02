Matrix Service : Q1 FY21 Webcast slides

First Quarter Fiscal 2021
September 30, 2020
SAFE HARBOR
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what
may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the
Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's
operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in
subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and on the Company's website.
2
SAFETY MOMENTBUSINESS DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
OUR ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
Collectively, our organizational structure enables us to pursue broader opportunities and service our clients with the full strength of the enterprise across North America and in
select international markets.
Serving on the AST sub-committee, SCAST, which covers design and construction standards for:
API 620 - Large, welded, low-pressure storage tanks
API 625 - Tank systems for refrigerated liquefied gas storage API 650 - Welded steel tanks for oil storage
API 653 - Tank inspection, repair, alteration and reconstruction API 2510 - Liquefied propane gas (LPG) installations
Serving on the ACI 376 committee, dedicated to improving the design, construction, manufacture and maintenance of concrete structures for the containment of refrigerated liquefied gases and commentaryServing in multiple leadership positions focused on enhancing the business effectiveness and sustainability of the capital facility life cycle through research, related initiatives, and industry alliances
Our employees serve in key leadership roles across multiple industry organizations, driving continuous improvement across the engineering and construction industry
Our employees have served for decades in key leadership rolls for numerous labor and industry associations, including:
-
• Appalachian Construction Users Council (ACUC)
-
• Association of Maintenance Contractors (AMC)
-
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
-
• National Electrical Contractors Association
-
• Operating Engineers National Training Fund
-
• Boilermakers Tripartite Committee*
-
• Construction Users Roundtable (CURT)
-
• Construction Industry Institute*
-
• The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC)
-
• National Association of Construction Boilermaker Employers (NACBE)
-
• National Maintenance Agreement Policy Committee (NMAPC)
-
• North American Contractors Association
-
• Occupational Safety and Health Association(OSHA)
-
• Helmets to Hardhats
*Since inception
Our employees are active in numerous industry organizations:
-
• American Concrete Institute (ACI)
-
• American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)
-
• American Petroleum Institute (API)
-
• American Society of Mechanical Engineers
-
• American Society of Safety Engineers
-
• Bay Area Training Trust
-
• Construction Industry Institute (CII)
-
• Independent Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA)
-
• National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators
-
• National Center for Construction Education and Research
-
• National Institute for Storage Tank Management (NISTM)
-
• National Safety Council (NSC)
-
• Northwest Construction Consumer Council (NWCCC)
-
• Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA)
-
• Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA)
NEW REPORTING SEGMENTS
|
|
UTILITY & POWER INFRASTRUCTURE
|
PROCESS & INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES
|
STORAGE AND TERMINAL SOLUTIONS
|
MARGINS: 10 - 12%
|
MARGINS: 9 - 11%
|
MARGINS: 10 - 12%
|
Power generation Power delivery LNG peak shaving Renewable powerGrid connectivity Battery storage Data cabling Data centers
|
Midstream natural gas Renewables/Biofuels Mining and minerals Chemical / petrochemical Industrial facilitiesRefineries Fertilizer Sulfur Aerospace
|
Crude tanks & terminals LNG tanks & terminals NGL tanks & terminals Tank products
LNG bunkering Specialty vessels Renewable energy EPC
Tank repair & maintenance
|
Our project pipeline includes over $8 billion in projects across all three segments, $4 billion of which have anticipated award dates in fiscal 2021.
Note: Corporate costs will be presented separately from the operating results of these three segments 9
Electrical Infrastructure
UTILITY AND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE
PROCESS AND INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES
STORAGE AND TERMINAL SOLUTIONS
-
• Realization of FY20 cost reductions
-
• Continued focus on reducing costs
-
• Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook
We will continue to manage the appropriate balance between cost and winning and executing our work and will keep a strong balance sheet through controlling costs, minimizing capital expenditures, managing cash flow, and maintaining minimal or no debt
-
• Continued focus on reducing costs
-
• Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook
-
• Construction overhead costs down $10.4 million
-
• SG&A down $5.6 million
-
• Total quarterly overhead costs down $16 million or 25 percent as compared to 1Q FY20
FISCAL 2021 | FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
($ in thousands, except EPS)
Revenue Gross Profit SG&A
$
182,771
$
338,097
14,350
18,128
Operating income (loss) Net Income (loss) Earnings (loss) per share EBITDA
(3,458)
(3,037)
7.9 % 9.9 % (1.9)% (1.7)%
32,465
23,691
8,774
6,151
9.6 % 7.0 % 2.6 % 1.8 %
(0.12)
0.22
2,247
1.2 %
14,030
4.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA Backlog
Awards Book-to-bill ratio
14,030 1,081,940 321,688 1.0
4.1 %
Despite direct margin performance above our normal expectations and significant cost reductions, a 46% decline in revenue resulted in lost direct margin opportunity and high under recovery of construction overhead costs.
15
Q1 FY21 SEGMENT RESULTS
($ in thousands)
Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Operating Income % Backlog
$ $
60,671
6,913
$ $
45,931
3,659
$ $
76,169 3,778
$ $
- -
-
$ 182,771
-
$ 14,350
11.4%
8.0%
5.0% 7.9%
$
4,680
$
109
7.7%
0.2%
-
$ (3,458) (1.9%)
Awards Book-to-bill ratio
$ $
233,463 21,318 0.4
$ $
150,590 50,796 1.1
$ $
294,374 30,619 0.4
4.3%
9.4% 2.6%
Awards Book-to-bill ratio
$ $
254,904 30,791 0.6
$ $
368,181 146,819 0.9
|
1Q FY21
|
Utility and
Power Infrastructure
|
Process and
Industrial Facilities
|
Storage and
Termnial Solutions
|
Corporate
|
TOTAL
|
1Q FY20
|
Utility and
Power Infrastructure
|
Process and
Industrial Facilities
|
Storage and
Termnial Solutions
|
Corporate
|
TOTAL
LIQUIDITY BRIDGE | 1Q FISCAL YEAR 2021
($ in millions)
Liquidity of $133.9 million consists of cash of $82.2 million and availability under the credit facility of $51.7 million. While liquidity has decreased recently, it is still adequate to support the operations of the business.
LOOKING FORWARD
Big Picture
-
• Covid-19 impacted Q1 revenue volumes and results. Conditions still present in Q2
-
• Positive signs of recovery including $8+ billion project funnel
-
• Expectations for improved project awards, increased revenue and improved operating results in 2nd half of FY21
-
• Significant cost reductions realized, and additional cost reduction actions being implemented position the Company for improved operating results as revenue volumes recover
Financial Expectations
*The following can be used for modeling purposes.
Long-term Expected Margin Utility & Power Infrastructure Process & Industrial Facilities Storage & Terminal SolutionsQuarterly Consolidated SG&A Run Rate
Effective Tax Rate
10% - 12% 9% - 11% 10% - 12%
$18 million 27%Capital Expenditures (as % of revenue)
Fiscal 2021 1.0%
Long-term 1.5%
SUMMARY
APPENDIX
BACKLOG AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
PROJECT AWARD DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19
($ in millions)
1Q awards and book-to-bill.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in thousands)
September 30, September 30,
2020
2019
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(3,037)
|
$
|
6,151
|
Restructuring costs
|
(320)
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
375
|
389
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
270
|
2,711
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,639
|
4,779
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,927
|
$
|
14,030
23
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.