Matrix Service : Q1 FY21 Webcast slides

SAFETY MOMENTBUSINESS DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

OUR ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

Collectively, our organizational structure enables us to pursue broader opportunities and service our clients with the full strength of the enterprise across North America and in

select international markets.

Serving on the AST sub-committee, SCAST, which covers design and construction standards for:

API 620 - Large, welded, low-pressure storage tanks

API 625 - Tank systems for refrigerated liquefied gas storage API 650 - Welded steel tanks for oil storage

API 653 - Tank inspection, repair, alteration and reconstruction API 2510 - Liquefied propane gas (LPG) installations

Serving on the ACI 376 committee, dedicated to improving the design, construction, manufacture and maintenance of concrete structures for the containment of refrigerated liquefied gases and commentaryServing in multiple leadership positions focused on enhancing the business effectiveness and sustainability of the capital facility life cycle through research, related initiatives, and industry alliances

Our employees serve in key leadership roles across multiple industry organizations, driving continuous improvement across the engineering and construction industry

Our employees have served for decades in key leadership rolls for numerous labor and industry associations, including:

• Appalachian Construction Users Council (ACUC)

• Association of Maintenance Contractors (AMC)

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

• National Electrical Contractors Association

• Operating Engineers National Training Fund

• Boilermakers Tripartite Committee*

• Construction Users Roundtable (CURT)

• Construction Industry Institute*

• The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC)

• National Association of Construction Boilermaker Employers (NACBE)

• National Maintenance Agreement Policy Committee (NMAPC)

• North American Contractors Association

• Occupational Safety and Health Association(OSHA)

• Helmets to Hardhats

*Since inception

Our employees are active in numerous industry organizations:

• American Concrete Institute (ACI)

• American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)

• American Petroleum Institute (API)

• American Society of Mechanical Engineers

• American Society of Safety Engineers

• Bay Area Training Trust

• Construction Industry Institute (CII)

• Independent Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA)

• National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators

• National Center for Construction Education and Research

• National Institute for Storage Tank Management (NISTM)

• National Safety Council (NSC)

• Northwest Construction Consumer Council (NWCCC)

• Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA)

• Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA)

NEW REPORTING SEGMENTS

UTILITY & POWER INFRASTRUCTURE PROCESS & INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES STORAGE AND TERMINAL SOLUTIONS MARGINS: 10 - 12% MARGINS: 9 - 11% MARGINS: 10 - 12% Power generation Power delivery LNG peak shaving Renewable powerGrid connectivity Battery storage Data cabling Data centers Midstream natural gas Renewables/Biofuels Mining and minerals Chemical / petrochemical Industrial facilitiesRefineries Fertilizer Sulfur Aerospace Crude tanks & terminals LNG tanks & terminals NGL tanks & terminals Tank products LNG bunkering Specialty vessels Renewable energy EPC Tank repair & maintenance

Our project pipeline includes over $8 billion in projects across all three segments, $4 billion of which have anticipated award dates in fiscal 2021.

Our project pipeline includes over $8 billion in projects across all three segments, $4 billion of which have anticipated award dates in fiscal 2021.

Electrical Infrastructure

UTILITY AND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

PROCESS AND INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES

STORAGE AND TERMINAL SOLUTIONS

• Quarterly reduction of $11 million • Realization of FY20 cost reductions

• Continued focus on reducing costs

• Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook We will continue to manage the appropriate balance between cost and winning and executing our work and will keep a strong balance sheet through controlling costs, minimizing capital expenditures, managing cash flow, and maintaining minimal or no debt

FY 2021

• Quarterly reduction of $11 million

• Realization of FY20 cost reductions • Continued focus on reducing costs

• Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook

• Construction overhead costs down $10.4 million

• SG&A down $5.6 million

• Total quarterly overhead costs down $16 million or 25 percent as compared to 1Q FY20

FY 2021

1Q, FY 2021

FISCAL 2021 | FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ($ in thousands, except EPS) Revenue Gross Profit SG&A $ 182,771 $ 338,097 14,350 18,128 Operating income (loss) Net Income (loss) Earnings (loss) per share EBITDA (3,458) (3,037) 7.9 % 9.9 % (1.9)% (1.7)% 32,465 23,691 8,774 6,151 9.6 % 7.0 % 2.6 % 1.8 % (0.12) 0.22 2,247 1.2 % 14,030 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Backlog Awards Book-to-bill ratio 1,927 1.1 % 678,427 102,733 0.6 14,030 1,081,940 321,688 1.0 4.1 % Despite direct margin performance above our normal expectations and significant cost reductions, a 46% decline in revenue resulted in lost direct margin opportunity and high under recovery of construction overhead costs. 15

1Q21 1Q20

Q1 FY21 SEGMENT RESULTS ($ in thousands) Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Operating Income % Backlog $ $ 60,671 6,913 $ $ 45,931 3,659 $ $ 76,169 3,778 $ $ - - $ 182,771

$ 14,350 11.4% 8.0% 5.0% 7.9% $ 4,680 $ 109 7.7% 0.2% $ (1,378) (1.8%) $ (6,869)

$ (3,458) (1.9%) Awards Book-to-bill ratio $ $ 233,463 21,318 0.4 $ $ 150,590 50,796 1.1 $ $ 294,374 30,619 0.4 $ 678,427

$ 102,733 0.6 Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Operating Income Operating Income % Backlog $ $ 47,727 (168) (0.4%) $ $ 154,877 13,590 $ $ 135,493 19,742 $ $ - (699)

$ 338,097

$ 32,465 8.8% 14.6% 9.6% $ (2,800) (5.9%) $ 6,652 $ 12,756 $ (7,834)

$ 8,774 4.3% 9.4% 2.6% Awards Book-to-bill ratio $ $ 254,904 30,791 0.6 $ $ 368,181 146,819 0.9 $ 458,855 $ 1,081,940

$ 144,078 1.1 $ 321,688 1.0

1Q FY21 Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Storage and Termnial Solutions Corporate TOTAL

1Q FY20 Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Storage and Termnial Solutions Corporate TOTAL

LIQUIDITY BRIDGE | 1Q FISCAL YEAR 2021

($ in millions)

Liquidity of $133.9 million consists of cash of $82.2 million and availability under the credit facility of $51.7 million. While liquidity has decreased recently, it is still adequate to support the operations of the business.

LOOKING FORWARD

Big Picture

• Covid-19 impacted Q1 revenue volumes and results. Conditions still present in Q2

• Positive signs of recovery including $8+ billion project funnel

• Expectations for improved project awards, increased revenue and improved operating results in 2nd half of FY21

• Significant cost reductions realized, and additional cost reduction actions being implemented position the Company for improved operating results as revenue volumes recover

Financial Expectations

*The following can be used for modeling purposes.

Long-term Expected Margin Utility & Power Infrastructure Process & Industrial Facilities Storage & Terminal SolutionsQuarterly Consolidated SG&A Run Rate

Effective Tax Rate

10% - 12% 9% - 11% 10% - 12%

$18 million 27%Capital Expenditures (as % of revenue)

Fiscal 2021 1.0%

Long-term 1.5%

SUMMARY

BACKLOG AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

PROJECT AWARD DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19

($ in millions)

1Q awards and book-to-bill.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in thousands)

September 30, September 30,

2020

2019

Net income (loss) $ (3,037) $ 6,151 Restructuring costs (320) - Interest expense 375 389 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 270 2,711 Depreciation and amortization 4,639 4,779 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,927 $ 14,030

23