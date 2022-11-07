Matrix Service : Q1 FY23 Webcast Slides

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and
on the Company's website.
2
CEO COMMENTARY
3
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER
1
2
3
Continued Momentum in Project Awards
Fifth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill 1.0 or higher
Continued uptick in larger Storage and Terminal projects, with additional awards expected
Momentum Driven by Market Recovery and More Focused Approach
Return of client confidence andnormalization of our operating environment
Shifting opportunity pipeline focused on transition to low carbon economy
Backlog of $616 million as of 9/30/2022
Expect significant backlog growth through the remainder of fiscal 2023 based upon the status of specific projects included in our funnel
Project Awards ($ millions)
$267
$192
$196
$235
$108
$180
$138
$48
$62
$132
$103
$112
$99
$52
$47
$95
$31
$37
$41
$116
$105
$97
$60
$41
$51
$58
$39
$64
$50
$37
$43
$21
$28
$23
$17
$19
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q4 FY21
Q1 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q3 FY22
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY23
Utility & Power Infrastructure
Process & Industrial Facilities
Storage & Terminal Solutions
Ending Backlog ($ millions)
$678
$623
$616
$538
$561
$592
$594
$589
$294
$267
$463
$190
$193
$195
$250
$180
$199
$158
$151
$157
$155
$185
$251
$287
$292
$135
$266
$233
$198
$203
$170
$177
$150
$114
$102
$100
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q4 FY21
Q1 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q3 FY22
Q4 FY22
Q1 FY23
Utility & Power Infrastructure Process & Indistrial Facilities Storage & Terminal Solutions
4
GROWING CAPITAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE
Pipeline supports transition to cleaner fuels, especially
in LNG and NGLs, Mid-Stream Gas, and Hydrogen and
The largest opportunities
in
other renewables
the opportunity pipeline
are
in Storage and Terminal
Midstream Gas
12%
Solutions, with many
individual project values
LNG and NGL
$6.5 B
greater than $75 million
48%
and expected significant
In Opportunities,
Hydrogen and other
Bidding, and Bid
20%
renewables
improvement in book-to-bill
Submitted
in the near term
Electrical
4%
Mining and Minerals
2%
Aerospace
Chemicals /
2%
Crude Tanks and
Petrochemicals
5%
Project Opportunity Pipeline data is as of September 30, 2022, for projects of $5 million or greater; does not include small capital projects or maintenance and repair.
Terminals
5
7%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Matrix Service Company published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:29 UTC.