Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
4.970 USD   +0.61%
04:46pMatrix Service : Q1 FY23 Webcast Slides
PU
04:34pMatrix Service Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pEarnings Flash (MTRX) MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Reports Q1 Loss $-0.15
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Service : Q1 FY23 Webcast Slides

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FISCAL 2023 | FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and

on the Company's website.

2

CEO COMMENTARY

3

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

1

2

3

Continued Momentum in Project Awards

  • Fifth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill 1.0 or higher
  • Continued uptick in larger Storage and Terminal projects, with additional awards expected

Momentum Driven by Market Recovery and More Focused Approach

  • Return of client confidence and normalization of our operating environment
  • Shifting opportunity pipeline focused on transition to low carbon economy

Backlog of $616 million as of 9/30/2022

  • Expect significant backlog growth through the remainder of fiscal 2023 based upon the status of specific projects included in our funnel

Project Awards ($ millions)

$267

$192

$196

$235

$108

$180

$138

$48

$62

$132

$103

$112

$99

$52

$47

$95

$31

$37

$41

$116

$105

$97

$60

$41

$51

$58

$39

$64

$50

$37

$43

$21

$28

$23

$17

$19

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q4 FY22

Q1 FY23

Utility & Power Infrastructure

Process & Industrial Facilities

Storage & Terminal Solutions

Ending Backlog ($ millions)

$678

$623

$616

$538

$561

$592

$594

$589

$294

$267

$463

$190

$193

$195

$250

$180

$199

$158

$151

$157

$155

$185

$251

$287

$292

$135

$266

$233

$198

$203

$170

$177

$150

$114

$102

$100

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q4 FY22

Q1 FY23

Utility & Power Infrastructure Process & Indistrial Facilities Storage & Terminal Solutions

4

GROWING CAPITAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE

Pipeline supports transition to cleaner fuels, especially

in LNG and NGLs, Mid-Stream Gas, and Hydrogen and

The largest opportunities

in

other renewables

the opportunity pipeline

are

in Storage and Terminal

Midstream Gas

12%

Solutions, with many

individual project values

LNG and NGL

$6.5 B

greater than $75 million

48%

and expected significant

In Opportunities,

Hydrogen and other

Bidding, and Bid

20%

renewables

improvement in book-to-bill

Submitted

in the near term

Electrical

4%

Mining and Minerals

2%

Aerospace

Chemicals /

2%

Crude Tanks and

Petrochemicals

5%

Project Opportunity Pipeline data is as of September 30, 2022, for projects of $5 million or greater; does not include small capital projects or maintenance and repair.

Terminals

5

7%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
04:46pMatrix Service : Q1 FY23 Webcast Slides
PU
04:34pMatrix Service Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04:08pEarnings Flash (MTRX) MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Reports Q1 Loss $-0.15
MT
04:07pMatrix Service Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (MTRX) MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $208.4M
MT
10/26Matrix Service's Subsidiary Gets Project to Upgrade Mid-Atlantic Utility's LNG Peak Sha..
MT
10/25Matrix Service Awarded LNG Peak Shaving Upgrade Project for Large Mid-Atlantic Public U..
AQ
10/24Matrix Service Company Sets Date for Release of Financial Results for the First Quarter..
AQ
10/17Matrix Service Company Publishes Fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report
AQ
10/16Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 832 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,71 M - -
Net cash 2023 41,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -49,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-34.31%133
VINCI3.33%52 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.54%34 500
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.40%28 139
QUANTA SERVICES28.00%20 974
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.37%17 012