Matrix Service : Q2 FY23 Presentation

DRIVING IN THE RAIN. Nearly 600,000 crashes a year are caused by rain and 3,000 people are killed in rain- related accidents, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Rain reduces visibility, and it makes it difficult for drivers to see oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, or traffic signs.
Rain reduces traction, which makes it hard to control your vehicle for proper steering and turning. Because of the increased risk of accident, you must be very careful when driving in the rain.
PREPARE YOUR CAR.
Windshield wipers: Check your windshield wipers to make sure they are in good condition. If the rubber is too worn or cracked, you should replace the wipers as soon as possible.
Lighting: Inspect the headlight and the taillight lamps to ensure they are working properly. If they are not, replace the old bulbs with new ones. Also, remember you are required by law to turn your lights on when it is raining.
Air conditioning: A functional air conditioning system helps prevent your windshield from fogging up, which can occur as a result of condensation.
DRIVING TIPS. Be aware that driving in the rain is different from driving in dry weather. Roads are wet and slippery; stay alert. Use your turn signals properly, mind your speed, and maintain a safe following distance.
Slow down. Speed limits should be obeyed whenever you are driving, regardless of weather conditions, but it is even more important when driving in less than perfect weather.
Turn on your headlights. Doing so makes sure other drivers can see you. This also ensures good visibility and allows you to see traffic signals, other cars, and pedestrians.
Avoid harsh braking and acceleration. Accelerate and brake as smoothly as possible; rapid changes on a slippery surface can cause your car to skid. Your car stops more slowly in the rain, so start braking as early as possible to ensure that you have enough time to come to a safe and full stop.
Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to
delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.
We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,
business partners, shareholders, and communities.
To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and
industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.
