Matrix Service : Q2 FY23 Presentation

SAFETY MOMENT

DRIVING IN THE RAIN. Nearly 600,000 crashes a year are caused by rain and 3,000 people are killed in rain- related accidents, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Rain reduces visibility, and it makes it difficult for drivers to see oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, or traffic signs.

Rain reduces traction, which makes it hard to control your vehicle for proper steering and turning. Because of the increased risk of accident, you must be very careful when driving in the rain.