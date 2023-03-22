Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Matrix Service Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
4.840 USD   -3.78%
04:45pMatrix Service : Q2 FY23 Presentation
PU
03/15Idan Keret has been Appointed Executive Director of Financial Services at Matrix USA
PR
02/23Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Service : Q2 FY23 Presentation

03/22/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FISCAL 2023

SECOND QUARTER

PRESENTATION

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and

on the Company's website.

2

SAFETY MOMENT

DRIVING IN THE RAIN. Nearly 600,000 crashes a year are caused by rain and 3,000 people are killed in rain- related accidents, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Rain reduces visibility, and it makes it difficult for drivers to see oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, or traffic signs.

Rain reduces traction, which makes it hard to control your vehicle for proper steering and turning. Because of the increased risk of accident, you must be very careful when driving in the rain.

PREPARE YOUR CAR.

  • Windshield wipers: Check your windshield wipers to make sure they are in good condition. If the rubber is too worn or cracked, you should replace the wipers as soon as possible.
  • Lighting: Inspect the headlight and the taillight lamps to ensure they are working properly. If they are not, replace the old bulbs with new ones. Also, remember you are required by law to turn your lights on when it is raining.
  • Air conditioning: A functional air conditioning system helps prevent your windshield from fogging up, which can occur as a result of condensation.

DRIVING TIPS. Be aware that driving in the rain is different from driving in dry weather. Roads are wet and slippery; stay alert. Use your turn signals properly, mind your speed, and maintain a safe following distance.

  • Slow down. Speed limits should be obeyed whenever you are driving, regardless of weather conditions, but it is even more important when driving in less than perfect weather.
  • Turn on your headlights. Doing so makes sure other drivers can see you. This also ensures good visibility and allows you to see traffic signals, other cars, and pedestrians.
  • Avoid harsh braking and acceleration. Accelerate and brake as smoothly as possible; rapid changes on a slippery surface can cause your car to skid. Your car stops more slowly in the rain, so start braking as early as possible to ensure that you have enough time to come to a safe and full stop.

3

ABOUT MATRIX

4

ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to

delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.

OUR PURPOSE

We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,

business partners, shareholders, and communities.

OUR VISION FULFILLS THIS PURPOSE

To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and

industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.

5

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
04:45pMatrix Service : Q2 FY23 Presentation
PU
03/15Idan Keret has been Appointed Executive Director of Financial Services at Matrix USA
PR
02/23Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
02/09MATRIX SERVICE CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/09Tranche Update on Matrix Service Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 7,..
CI
02/09Transcript : Matrix Service Company, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Matrix Service : Q2 FY23 Webcast Slides
PU
02/09Matrix Service : Key Ratios
PU
02/09Matrix Service : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09Matrix Service Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 831 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 27,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 810
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-19.13%136
VINCI14.74%64 874
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.10%37 529
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.15%36 826
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.29%24 749
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.13.42%23 273
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer