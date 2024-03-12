FY24 Q2

PRESENTATION

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and

on the Company's website.

2

ABOUT MATRIX

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

WHO WE ARE

Matrix is a top tier North American energy and industrial engineering and construction

contractor committed to delivering the highest

quality work - safely, on time, and on budget.

LEADER IN ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

INFRASTRUCTURE MEGATRENDS PROVIDE LONG RUNWAY AND

MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PROJECT OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE

LNG, NGLs,

Oil (Midstream and

Utility and

Hydrogen and

and Ammonia

Downstream)

Electrical Infrastructure

Renewable Fuels

OUR PURPOSE

We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,

business partners, shareholders, and communities.

OUR VISION

To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and industrial infrastructure that people rely on

around the world.

Headquarters: Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in Sydney, Australia, Seoul, South Korea, and Dubai, UAE

NASDAQ Stock Symbol: MTRX

Primary Operations: North America and select international countries

Earnings: Driven by work in both traditional and emerging energy markets and industrial facilities

Balance Sheet: Consistently strong with minimal to no debt

4

OUR EXPERTISE | CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

CAPITAL PROJECTS, TURNAROUNDS, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES

STORAGE AND TERMINAL

UTILITY AND POWER

PROCESS AND INDUSTRIAL

SOLUTIONS

INFRASTRUCTURE

FACILITIES

  • STORAGE TANKS AND TERMINALS
    • SPECIALTY VESSELS INCLUDING COMPLEX CRYOGENIC INFRASTRUCTURE
    • ATMOSPHERIC STORAGE TANKS (FLAT BOTTOM TANKS)
    • MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADES
  • SPECIALTY TANK PRODUCTS

LNG PEAK SHAVING STORAGE FACILITIES

REFINERY MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, AND

TURNAROUNDS

TRADITIONAL ELECTRICAL:

UPGRADES AND RETROFITS FOR

─ SUBSTATIONS

RENEWABLE FUELS

─ TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION

NATURAL GAS FACILITIES

  • STORM REPAIRS

─ FACILITY ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION

THERMAL VACUUM CHAMBERS

MINING AND MINERALS INFRASTRUCTURE

5

OUR MARKETS | OVERALL OUTLOOK

1st AMERICAN

SHALE

3RD GREAT AMERICAN ENERGY

ENERGY REVOLUTION

REVOLUTION

REVOLUTION

50000

KBOED

40000

BY TYPE,

PRODUCTIONENERGY

30000

20000

U.S.

10000

1949

1953

1957

1961

1965

1969

1973

1977

1981

1985

1989

1993

1997

2001

2005

2009

2013

2017

2021

2025

2029

2033

2037

2041

2045

2049

Other Energy

Conventional Oil & Gas

Shale Oil & Gas

Renewables

SOURCES: EIA (historical), Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research: Carbonomics; Kboed: kilobarrel of oil equivalent per day

The markets we serve are well-alignedwith EIA and other projections for the 3rd Great

American Energy

Revolution as it relates to Conventional Oil & Gas, Shale Oil & Gas, and Renewables.

Enterprise-wide, our skills and expertise are transferable as the world and our clients transition to a lower carbon energy mix.

6

OUR STRATEGY

STRENGTHEN THE CORE

EXPAND IN EXISTING MARKETS

GROW INTO NEW MARKETS

Traditional energy tanks and terminals

LNG and NGL storage terminals

Renewable energy infrastructure such

Refining

Midstream gas processing

as hydrogen and biofuels

Thermal vacuum chambers

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Electrical infrastructure

Carbon capture

Mining and minerals

Renewable power in utility scale solar

7

OUR TURNAROUND STORY | RETURNING TO PROFITABILITY

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

EXTERNAL MARKET FACTORS

GLOBAL PANDEMIC:

  • ENERGY DEMAND DESTRUCTION
  • CLIENTS PAUSE CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS, DEFER MAINTENANCE

• MINIMAL PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES IN HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKET RESULTING IN:

  • LOW MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES
  • LOW REVENUE VOLUME
  • SIGNIFICANT UNDER-RECOVERY OF CONSTRUCTION OVERHEAD COSTS

INCREASING GLOBAL FOCUS ON ENERGY TRANSITION

INTERNAL COMPANY ACTIONS

REDUCED COSTS, REORGANIZED, AND STREAMLINED THE BUSINESS

FOCUSED EFFORTS ON CORE TRADITIONAL AND EMERGING MARKETS SUPPORTED BY OUR EXPERTISE

DISPOSED OF UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

LAUNCHED ROBUST QUALITY PROGRAM

REBUILT BACKLOG TO COMPANY RECORD OF $1.45

RESTORED HISTORIC DOUBLE-DIGIT GROSS MARGINS

FOUNDATIONAL PRINCIPLES EMBEDDED IN OUR CULTURE AND CORE VALUES

CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET MANAGEMENT | PROTECTING AND DEVELOPING OUR PEOPLE | BUILDING LONG-TERM CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK

Strong revenue growth beginning in second half of FY2024

Improved consolidated direct margins

Full recovery of construction overhead

SG&A leverage

Improved overall operating results and EBITDA

Achievement of long-term financial targets

Our internal actions and foundational principles, coupled with improving market

tailwinds, position Matrix for near-term profitability and long-term growth.

8

OUR TURNAROUND STORY | BACKLOG AND REVENUE

Millions

$1,600

$1,417

$1,450

$1,400

$1,200

$1,219

$1,219

$1,101

$1,092

$1,098

$1,098

$1,090

$1,090

$1,000

$795

$800

$758

$758

$673

$708

$682

$600

$589

$589

$463

$463

$400

$200

$0

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024 YTD

Beginning Year Backlog

Ending Year Backlog

EXTERNAL MARKET FACTORS

Revenue

GLOBAL PANDEMIC

INTERNAL COMPANY ACTIONS

(OFFICIAL U.S. PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY

DID NOT END UNTIL MAY 2023)

AND POSITION THE COMPANY

FOR ONGOING GROWTH

  • Backlog has tripled since FY2021 with significant increases in multi-year project awards, especially in late FY2023 and early FY2024
  • Projects allow for historic double-digit margins and full recovery of construction overhead costs

Significant revenue growth is expected as recent project awards

transition to field construction.

9

MARKET TAILWINDS | KEY MACROECONOMIC DRIVERS

GLOBAL ENERGY SECURITY

  • Crude oil
  • Refined products
  • Natural Gas and Gas Liquids

DOMESTIC ENERGY SUPPLY ASSURANCE

  • LNG Storage and Peak Shaving
  • Aging and Secure Electrical Infrastructure

CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION

  • Hydrogen, Ammonia
  • Natural Gas
  • Carbon Capture
  • Electrification of Everything

DEMAND FOR OTHER COMMODITIES

  • Metals, Mining and Minerals Investment
  • Batteries, infrastructure, etc.

FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

  • The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Energy and Climate provision provides $391 Billion, although analysts are forecasting the IRA to cost around $1.2 Trillion
  • Investment is expected to be a spring-board for an additional $2 Trillion in private infrastructure investments by 2032 and $11 Trillion by 2050
  • Resilient, clean, 21st century electric grid
  • Supporting the clean energy transition such as: Hydrogen, renewables, EV's, Bio-fuels, Carbon Capture
  • Airports including fueling and sustainable aviation fuel investments
  • Infrastructure repair, replacement, and electrification which impact Copper, Lithium and other mineral commodities
  • Wastewater treatment will require digesters and aluminum covers

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 18:49:07 UTC.