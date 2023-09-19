This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and on the Company's website.

ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to

delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.

OUR PURPOSE

We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,

business partners, shareholders, and communities.

OUR VISION FULFILLS THIS PURPOSE

To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and

industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.

4