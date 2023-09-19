This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and on the Company's website.
ABOUT MATRIX
ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to
delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.
OUR PURPOSE
We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,
business partners, shareholders, and communities.
OUR VISION FULFILLS THIS PURPOSE
To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and
industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.
OUR CORE VALUES ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR SUCCESS
Our commitment has led to consistent recognition for excellence by our clients, our industry, the business world, and our employees
Commitment to safety
Put safety first for yourself and others. Create a zero-incident environment through leadership.
Integrity
Do the right thing every time, ethically and honestly.
Positive relationships
Be respectful, promote collaboration and build lasting relationships.
Stewardship
Safeguard all that is entrusted to us.
Community involvement
Make a difference in the communities where we live and work.
Deliver the best
Strive for excellence in all we do.
Consistently ranked among
Recognized for 29% of Board
the Top Contractors by
membership comprised of
Engineering-News Record
female directors
Signatory to the largest chief
Consistently certified as
executive officer-driven commitment
a Great Place to Work®
in the United States
Matrix Service Company,through its subsidiaries, is an industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor operating in North America. The Companyâs segments include Storage and Terminal Solutions, Utility and Power Infrastructure, and Process and Industrial Facilities. Its Storage and Terminal Solutions primarily consists of engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals. This segment also includes terminal balance of plant work. Its Utility and Power Infrastructure segment primarily consists of engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services to support growing demand for LNG utility peak shaving facilities. Its Process and Industrial Facilities consists of plant maintenance, repair, and turnarounds in the downstream and midstream markets for energy clients including refining and processing of crude oil, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.