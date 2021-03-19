Matrix Service : Key Ratios

|
Recent Price
|
$13.50
|
Recent Price
|
3/18/21
|
52 Week High
|
$16.32
|
52 Week Low
|
$7.12
|
5 Day Price Percent Change (%)
|
-14.29%
|
4 Week Price Percent Change (%)
|
5.47%
|
26 Week Price Percent Change (%)
|
54.99%
|
52 Week Price Percent Change (%)
|
80.97%
|
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil)
|
5.18
|
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil)
|
0.20
|
Beta
|
1.73
FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.
Disclaimer
Matrix Service Company published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 02:38:00 UTC.