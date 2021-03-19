Log in
Matrix Service Company    MTRX

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Service : Key Ratios

03/19/2021 | 10:39pm EDT
Recent Price $13.50
Recent Price 3/18/21
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $7.12
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -14.29%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) 5.47%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) 54.99%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) 80.97%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 5.18
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.20
Beta 1.73

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 02:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 750 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -129x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 13,57 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY22.50%410
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.83%40 718
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.30%21 301
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.22%17 655
NOV INC.10.34%6 572
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-8.12%4 457
