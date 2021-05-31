Log in
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/28 04:00:01 pm
10.9 USD   +0.83%
Matrix Service : Key Ratios

05/31/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
Recent Price $10.90
Recent Price 5/28/21
52 Week High $16.32
52 Week Low $7.12
5 Day Price Percent Change (%) -2.50%
4 Week Price Percent Change (%) -17.49%
26 Week Price Percent Change (%) 4.51%
52 Week Price Percent Change (%) -1.89%
Volume (3 Month Average) (Mil) 3.53
Volume (10 Day Average) (Mil) 0.18
Beta 1.72

FY = Fiscal Year. MRQ = Most Recent Quarter. mil = Millions. TTM = Trailing Twelve Months.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 676 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 77,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 289 M 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
