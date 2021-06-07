Matrix Service : Q3 FY21 Presentation

FISCAL 2021 I THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE
June 1, 2021
ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to
delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.
OUR PURPOSE
We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,
business partners, shareholders, and communities.
OUR VISION FULFILLS THIS PURPOSE
To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and
industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.
OUR CORE VALUES ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR SUCCESS
Our commitment has led to consistent recognition for excellence by our clients, our industry, the business world, and our employees
Commitment to safety
Put safety first for yourself and others. Create a zero-incident environment through leadership.
Integrity
Do the right thing every time, ethically and honestly.
Positive relationships
Be respectful, promote collaboration and build lasting relationships.
Stewardship
Safeguard all that is entrusted to us.
Community involvement
Make a difference in the communities where we live and work.
Deliver the best
Strive for excellence in all we do.
Consistently ranked among
Recognized for 29% of Board
Signatory to the largest chief
Consistently certified as
the Top 100 Contractors by
membership comprised of
executive officer-driven commitment
a Great Place to Work®
Engineering-News Record
female directors
in the United States
CURRENT ENVIRONMENT
Near-term environment remains challenging
COVID-19and low product demand impacted our clients over the past year, especially those in the energy industry. Conditions across our segments are improving
Opportunity pipeline and market position remains strong; the timing of awards and starts remains uncertain
Expectations for improving project awards, revenue and operating results as we move through the calendar year
Streamlined operations
Significant cost reductions of approximately $60 million annually realized, focus on achieving continuous improvement and efficiencies
Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook
Margin profile expected to improve based on strategic changes, reduced costs and revenue normalization
Operationally structured for growth in new and existing markets, and to support accelerated drive by energy and infrastructure markets to reduce carbon emissions
While the near-term remains challenged, the demand for cleaner energy like LNG and hydrogen, as well as carbon capture, are key growth areas for the Company. Our focus and discipline has kept our balance sheet strong and supports the needs of the business as awards and revenue volumes improve.
