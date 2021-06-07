Log in
    MTRX   US5768531056

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/07 04:00:00 pm
10.96 USD   -1.53%
MATRIX SERVICE  : Q3 FY21 Presentation
PU
MATRIX SERVICE  : Key Ratios
PU
Matrix Service Company to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matrix Service : Q3 FY21 Presentation

06/07/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
FISCAL 2021 I THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

June 1, 2021

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Matrix Service Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC. To the extent the Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases and

on the Company's website.

2

ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

Matrix is a top tier North American industrial engineering and construction contractor committed to

delivering the highest quality work - safely, on time and on budget.

OUR PURPOSE

We build a brighter future, improve quality of life, and create long-term value for our people,

business partners, shareholders, and communities.

OUR VISION FULFILLS THIS PURPOSE

To be the company of choice for engineering, constructing, and maintaining the energy and

industrial infrastructure that people rely on around the world.

3

OUR CORE VALUES ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR SUCCESS

Our commitment has led to consistent recognition for excellence by our clients, our industry, the business world, and our employees

Commitment to safety

Put safety first for yourself and others. Create a zero-incident environment through leadership.

Integrity

Do the right thing every time, ethically and honestly.

Positive relationships

Be respectful, promote collaboration and build lasting relationships.

Stewardship

Safeguard all that is entrusted to us.

Community involvement

Make a difference in the communities where we live and work.

Deliver the best

Strive for excellence in all we do.

Consistently ranked among

Recognized for 29% of Board

Signatory to the largest chief

Consistently certified as

the Top 100 Contractors by

membership comprised of

executive officer-driven commitment

a Great Place to Work®

Engineering-News Record

female directors

in the United States

4

CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

Near-term environment remains challenging

  • COVID-19and low product demand impacted our clients over the past year, especially those in the energy industry. Conditions across our segments are improving
  • Opportunity pipeline and market position remains strong; the timing of awards and starts remains uncertain
  • Expectations for improving project awards, revenue and operating results as we move through the calendar year

Streamlined operations

  • Significant cost reductions of approximately $60 million annually realized, focus on achieving continuous improvement and efficiencies
  • Balancing cost reductions with revenue recovery outlook
  • Margin profile expected to improve based on strategic changes, reduced costs and revenue normalization
  • Operationally structured for growth in new and existing markets, and to support accelerated drive by energy and infrastructure markets to reduce carbon emissions

While the near-term remains challenged, the demand for cleaner energy like LNG and hydrogen, as well as carbon capture, are key growth areas for the Company. Our focus and discipline has kept our balance sheet strong and supports the needs of the business as awards and revenue volumes improve.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matrix Service Company published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 676 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 77,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 11,13 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James W. Mogg Chairman
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Alan R. Updyke Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY1.00%295
VINCI14.86%65 076
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%32 089
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.95%29 635
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.96%21 726
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 313