30 September 2021 Quarterly Report

Matsa Resources Limited

INTRODUCTION

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to report on its exploration and corporate activities for the quarter ended 30th September 2021.

COMPANY ACTIVITIES DURING THE QUARTER

Activities during the quarter have been principally focused on the Company's Lake Carey Gold project (Figure 1) and comprised the following:

Upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate completed at Fortitude

Mining optimisation study completed at Fortitude

Upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate completed at Lionfish (Red October Hub)

Fortitude North Exploration Target progress update

Feasibility Study at Devon Pit commenced

Devon Hub soil sampling results defined new gold target at New Years Gift

Assay results for 1 metre split samples have been returned for RC drill holes completed in the Devon Hub during the previous quarter

Ground magnetic survey completed at Fortitude North with interpretation of data underway

Red October underground wind down complete

TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCES

Resource upgrades during the quarter at Fortitude and Lionfish has substantially increased the global Mineral Resource Estimate for Lake Carey to 867,000oz @ 2.4g/t Au (adjusted for depletion for 2020- 2021 mining). This represents a 25% increase on the total of 694,000 oz reported June 2021.

Cutoff Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource g/t Au ('000t) g/t Au ('000t) g/t Au ('000t) g/t Au ('000t) g/t Au ('000 oz) Red October Red October UG 2.0 105 8 483 5.7 411 6.3 999 6.2 199 Red October Subtotal 105 8.4 483 5.7 411 6.3 999 6.2 199 Devon Devon Pit (OP) 1.0 - - 341 4.8 102 3.6 443 4.6 65 Olympic (OP) 1.0 - - - - 171 2.8 171 2.8 15 Hill East (OP) 1.0 - - - - 633 1.7 633 1.7 35 Devon Subtotal - - 341 4.8 906 2.1 1247 2.9 115 Fortitude Fortitude 1.0 127 2.2 2,979 1.9 4,943 1.9 8,048 1.9 489 Gallant (OP) 1.0 - - - - 341 2.1 341 2.1 23 Bindah (OP) 1.0 - - 43 3.3 483 2.3 526 2.4 40 Fortitude Subtotal 127 2.2 3021 2.0 5,767 1.9 8,915 1.9 553 Total 232 5.0 3,845 2.7 7,084 2.2 11,161 2.4 867

Refer to ASX announcement dated 2nd September 2021 for more details of the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Matsa confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX announcement dated 2nd September 2021 entitled "Gold Resource Nears 1 Million Ounce Milestone Lake Carey Gold Project". All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. Red October numbers have been depleted for 2020-2021mining