MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : 2020 Matsa Annual Report

10/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DIRECTORY

Directors

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel

Director

Andrew Chapman

Director

Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Registered Oﬃce

Suite 11,

139 Newcastle Street

PERTH WA 6000

Tel: (08) 9230 3555

Fax: (08) 9227 0370

Email: reception@matsa.com.au

Postal Address

PO BOX 376

Northbridge W.A. 6865

Website

www.matsa.com.au

Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Services

110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands WA 6009

Tel: (08) 9389 8033

Fax: (08) 9262 3723

Home Stock Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ASX Code: MAT

Auditors

Nexia Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd

Level 3

88 William Street

PERTH WA 6000

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED - CONTENTS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

1

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

3

OPERATIONS REVIEW

4

DIRECTORS' REPORT

31

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

44

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

-

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

45

-

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

46

-

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

47

-

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

48

-

Notes to and Forming Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements

49

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

92

INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT

93

ADDITIONAL ASX INFORMATION

96

SCHEDULE OF MINING TENEMENTS

101

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED - CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

2020 ANNUAL REPORT · PAGE 3

Dear Shareholder,

In writing this year's report, I thought I would reflect on what I wrote last year, and what really appealed to me was my comment regarding "The Team", in that how reliant our whole company is on each individual person that makes up the Matsa team.

I, nor anyone, could foresee how important this team attribute, the group made up of individuals working together to achieve a goal, would matter to us as shareholders this year. I proudly observed how our team, the whole Matsa team, took on the Covid-19 planning offensive. How proudly I watched them put their other team members and the company first. How we adhered to our new protection mechanisms and rules which we instigated together to protect all team members and our ambitious plans going forward.

For me, this is our greatest achievement this year, we coped with whatever nature threw at us, we in fact excelled at it, and I am sure that we can continue to grow with whatever challenges are thrust upon us.

It is important to recognise the twin boom drillers, the underground truck and plant operators, the chargers, the cleaners/caterers, the geologists, engineers, all the admin people and safety officers. Our surface exploration geologists and of course the team in the Perth office, as well the great job the Thailand team have done in managing all the geological data for our operations in Australia.

These are the real people that we need to thank this year, and I am sure all shareholders join me in appreciating their efforts.

We look forward this year to growing the Red October operations, and developing Devon and also finding a pathway forwards for our valuable Fortitude gold mine. Whilst we work diligently towards our strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer, we will also strongly focus on our exploration activities which will grow and build our company. We have an exceptional tenement package.

We can and we will achieve all in a safe, environmentally friendly and community minded manner. The board looks forward to the next year and what it will bring.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:19:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 11,2 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net income 2020 -5,24 M -3,71 M -3,71 M
Net Debt 2020 2,33 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 27,0 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 85,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
David Fielding Group Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED12.00%27
BHP GROUP-7.22%118 736
RIO TINTO PLC1.78%98 693
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.23%31 567
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.15%22 191
FRESNILLO PLC99.16%12 730
