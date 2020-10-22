Matsa Resources : 2020 Matsa Annual Report

DIRECTORY
|
Directors
|
|
Paul Poli
|
Executive Chairman
|
Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel
|
Director
|
Andrew Chapman
|
Director
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Andrew Chapman
|
|
Registered Oﬃce
|
|
Suite 11,
|
|
139 Newcastle Street
|
|
PERTH WA 6000
|
|
Tel: (08) 9230 3555
|
|
Fax: (08) 9227 0370
|
|
Email: reception@matsa.com.au
|
|
Postal Address
|
|
PO BOX 376
|
|
Northbridge W.A. 6865
|
|
Website
|
|
www.matsa.com.au
|
Share Registry
Advanced Share Registry Services
110 Stirling Highway
Nedlands WA 6009
Tel: (08) 9389 8033
Fax: (08) 9262 3723
Home Stock Exchange
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
ASX Code: MAT
Auditors
Nexia Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd
Level 3
88 William Street
PERTH WA 6000
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED - CONTENTS
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
1
|
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
|
3
|
OPERATIONS REVIEW
|
4
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
|
31
|
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
|
44
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
45
|
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
46
|
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
47
|
-
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
48
|
-
|
Notes to and Forming Part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
49
|
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
|
92
|
INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT
|
93
|
ADDITIONAL ASX INFORMATION
|
96
|
SCHEDULE OF MINING TENEMENTS
|
101
|
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED - CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
|
2020 ANNUAL REPORT · PAGE 3
|
|
Dear Shareholder,
In writing this year's report, I thought I would reflect on what I wrote last year, and what really appealed to me was my comment regarding "The Team", in that how reliant our whole company is on each individual person that makes up the Matsa team.
I, nor anyone, could foresee how important this team attribute, the group made up of individuals working together to achieve a goal, would matter to us as shareholders this year. I proudly observed how our team, the whole Matsa team, took on the Covid-19 planning offensive. How proudly I watched them put their other team members and the company first. How we adhered to our new protection mechanisms and rules which we instigated together to protect all team members and our ambitious plans going forward.
For me, this is our greatest achievement this year, we coped with whatever nature threw at us, we in fact excelled at it, and I am sure that we can continue to grow with whatever challenges are thrust upon us.
It is important to recognise the twin boom drillers, the underground truck and plant operators, the chargers, the cleaners/caterers, the geologists, engineers, all the admin people and safety officers. Our surface exploration geologists and of course the team in the Perth office, as well the great job the Thailand team have done in managing all the geological data for our operations in Australia.
These are the real people that we need to thank this year, and I am sure all shareholders join me in appreciating their efforts.
We look forward this year to growing the Red October operations, and developing Devon and also finding a pathway forwards for our valuable Fortitude gold mine. Whilst we work diligently towards our strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer, we will also strongly focus on our exploration activities which will grow and build our company. We have an exceptional tenement package.
We can and we will achieve all in a safe, environmentally friendly and community minded manner. The board looks forward to the next year and what it will bring.
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
