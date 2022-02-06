Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Matsa Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : Grows Thailand Presence via New Lithium Applications

02/06/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matsa Resources Limited

ASX Announcement

7th February 2022

only

Matsa Grows Thailand Presence Through New Lithium Applications

HIGHLIGHTS

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Matsa has acquired 65 strategic SPLAs (Special Prospecting Licence

Executive Chairman

Applications) comprising 942km2 which have been accepted by the Thailand

Paul Poli

government

use

Directors

The new SPLAs host lithium occurrences reported in Thailand's Department

Frank Sibbel

of Minerals and Resources (DMR) records and lie along the lithium bearing

western granite/pegmatite belt where Pan Asia Limited (ASX:PAM) is

Pascal Blampain

reporting exploration successes at Reung Kiet and Bang I Tum prospects

Andrew Chapman

Planning is underway to sample the new licences with the goal of identifying

Shares on Issue

lithium bearing pegmatites for drill testing

358.95 million

The acquisition of the SPLAs in Thailand follows positive recent developments

Listed Options

including:

49.22 million @ $0.17

personal

o Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) announcing1 expected

Unlisted Options

recommencement of operations at the world class Chatree mine

o The recent success of PAM's lithium exploration2 and government

59.08 million @ $0.17 - $0.35

support

Top 20 shareholders

o Positive sentiment for exploration building in recent government

Hold 53.29%

policy and dialogue

Share Price on 4th Feb 2022

The new SPLAs add to Matsa's existing Thailand tenement applications,

5.3 cents

including the Chang and Siam copper projects, with historical results of:

Market Capitalisation

For

o 22m @ 0.55% Cu from 106m

A$19.02 million

o 158m @ 0.2% Cu from 18m; and

o Rock chip sampling values up to 54% Cu and 180g/t Ag

  1. ASX Announcement 19th January 2022 KCN: Licences now approved paving the way for a Chatree Gold Mine restart
  2. ASX Announcement 16th August 2021 PAM: Investor-Presentation---27-August-2021

Matsa Resources Limited | www.matsa.com.au | ABN 48 106 732 487

Head office: 11/139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 | T 08 9230 3555 | reception@matsa.com.au

Matsa Resources Limited

For personal use only

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce that the Company has recommenced active exploration in Thailand.

Alongside the Company's active exploration at its flagship Lake Carey Gold Project, Matsa has applied for 65 new Special Prospecting Licence Applications (SPLAs) for 942km2 in key granite/pegmatite belts (refer Figure 1). The SPLAs cover ground known by Thailand's Department of Minerals and Resources to host lithium occurrences. Matsa has a fully functional office, staff and skills in the country and is well positioned to actively grow its portfolio.

Matsa is ramping up its activities in Thailand because there have been a number of significant recent developments which strongly encourage mineral exploration, including:

  • Regular Matsa dialogue with the Department of Forestry and the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) confirms steps are being put in place to allow for exploration activities where previous impediments existed
  • Announcements by KCN regarding recommencement of operations at their Chatree Gold Mine3 following renewal of all applicable licences
  • Exploration successes announced by PAM4 in regard to its lithium projects

The SPLAs are located in the western granite belt, which extends over ~800km along Thailand's western border with Myanmar and Malaysia. This belt has historically been a prolific source of tin.

The new lithium tenements have been selected using at least two of the following criteria:

  1. lying within the Western granite/pegmatite belt
  2. being either contiguous or in close proximity to PAM's licences where recent drilling produced drilling intersections of up to 1.44% Li20
  3. Thailand Department of Minerals and Resources reports have recorded Lithium and/or pegmatite
  4. recorded occurrences of tin, tungsten or tantalum

Prior to these new applications, the company discovered and explored a number of significant copper targets (Siam 1, Siam 2 and Chang 1 projects) prior to scaling back activities in 20165 due to low political support for mining and exploration activities. These projects have all been retained under SPLA/EPLAs (Appendix 2) due to their strong potential.

Matsa will build upon past exploration in the country and seek to establish a strategic landholding targeting lithium, copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold in Thailand's rich metalliferous and geological setting.

  1. ASX Announcement 19th January 2022 KCN: Licences now approved paving the way for a Chatree Gold Mine restart
  2. ASX Announcement 16th August 2021 PAM: Reung Kiet Lithium Project Drilling Update
  3. ASX Announcement 30th September 2016 MAT: ANNUAL REPORT For the Year Ended 30 June 2016

Matsa Resources Limited

For personal use only

Figure 1: Matsa Lithium Projects in Thailand

Matsa Resources Limited

For personal use only

Matsa's chairman Mr Paul Poli commented:

"Thailand has always been a place of special interest to Matsa and we always understood its excellent geological prospectivity, but had to be patient whilst the country matured their mining legislation and consent processes. We have observed substantial progress in this area over the last 6 months and authorities have now been positively engaging with miners. This is clearly evident through Kingsgate recommencing mining at their Chatree Gold Mine and even further afield, the success of Pan Asia with their lithium discoveries.

Matsa sees enormous opportunities in exploration for lithium, gold and base metals, not only because of the highly prospective geology, but also the economic ramifications of Thailand's close location to China. The two countries are now directly linked by rail which could have positive economic benefits to any mine development within the region.

I see Thailand as an emerging mining frontier where tier one discoveries are bound to be made and with the change of attitude to mining it will be a great exploration destination. Our Thailand office, led by our Thailand Managing Director Mr Ratha Kheowhamseang, is taking advantage of this changing environment and using Matsa's extensive Thailand experience and knowledge to build a high value exploration portfolio that will complement Matsa's highly regarded Lake Carey Gold Project.

Matsa intends to use some of the funds from the recently announced $20M sale of Red October and Devon to advance the projects".

LITHIUM EXPLORATION

Matsa's new 65 SPLAs (Appendix 1) are located in western Thailand with almost half (433km2) in the Phang Nga province, which hosts PAM's flagship lithium project of Reung Kiet. The area is the most prolific tin district in Thailand whose granite composition is considered fertile for lithium. In historic literature6, the pegmatite at Khao Po (Figure 2) has been reported as the "largest unzoned lepidolite (lithium mica) pegmatite in the world".

The literature suggests "these bodies and the numerous other parallel lepidolite pegmatites trend about 218-220o parallel to the Phangnga Fault zone and dips generally to the south east". As such, this pegmatite swarm is expected to trend into Matsa's tenements to the southwest and provides high priority exploration opportunities to identify and sample potential lithium occurrences very early in the exploration program.

Lithium exploration is in its infancy in Thailand and it is clear there is an untapped opportunity to explore and potentially identify the preferred "zoned pegmatite" that are expected to host the higher lithium grades as the geological setting moves away from the pegmatite/granite core to the margins of the intrusive system (Figure 3).

6 The geology of the tin belt in Peninsular Thailand around Phuket, Phangnga and Takua Pa, by Garson,Young, Mitchell and Tait, Institute of Geological Sciences, Overseas Memior No.1, 1975

Matsa Resources Limited

onlyuse

personalFor Figure 2: Khao Po pegmatite region with Matsa tenements (after British Geological Survey, 1990) with priority first pass targets outlined in blue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
05:28pMATSA RESOURCES : Grows Thailand Presence via New Lithium Applications
PU
02/04Matsa Resources Establishes Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility
MT
02/03MATSA RESOURCES : Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility
PU
01/31MATSA RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01/28MATSA RESOURCES : 31 December 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
01/28MATSA RESOURCES : Securities Trading Policy
PU
01/26Matsa Resources Secures Ministerial Consent for Sale of Western Australian Gold Project..
MT
2021MATSA RESOURCES : $20M Sale of Red October and Devon Gold Projects
PU
2021Matsa Resources Limited - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
202130 September 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,06 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
Net income 2021 -9,66 M -6,82 M -6,82 M
Net Debt 2021 1,37 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matsa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Pascal Blampain Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED-7.02%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.35%48 685
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.70%34 092
PJSC POLYUS-7.29%21 511
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.86%18 047
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.92%12 992