Matsa Resources : Grows Thailand Presence via New Lithium Applications

Matsa's chairman Mr Paul Poli commented:

"Thailand has always been a place of special interest to Matsa and we always understood its excellent geological prospectivity, but had to be patient whilst the country matured their mining legislation and consent processes. We have observed substantial progress in this area over the last 6 months and authorities have now been positively engaging with miners. This is clearly evident through Kingsgate recommencing mining at their Chatree Gold Mine and even further afield, the success of Pan Asia with their lithium discoveries.

Matsa sees enormous opportunities in exploration for lithium, gold and base metals, not only because of the highly prospective geology, but also the economic ramifications of Thailand's close location to China. The two countries are now directly linked by rail which could have positive economic benefits to any mine development within the region.

I see Thailand as an emerging mining frontier where tier one discoveries are bound to be made and with the change of attitude to mining it will be a great exploration destination. Our Thailand office, led by our Thailand Managing Director Mr Ratha Kheowhamseang, is taking advantage of this changing environment and using Matsa's extensive Thailand experience and knowledge to build a high value exploration portfolio that will complement Matsa's highly regarded Lake Carey Gold Project.

Matsa intends to use some of the funds from the recently announced $20M sale of Red October and Devon to advance the projects".

LITHIUM EXPLORATION

Matsa's new 65 SPLAs (Appendix 1) are located in western Thailand with almost half (433km2) in the Phang Nga province, which hosts PAM's flagship lithium project of Reung Kiet. The area is the most prolific tin district in Thailand whose granite composition is considered fertile for lithium. In historic literature6, the pegmatite at Khao Po (Figure 2) has been reported as the "largest unzoned lepidolite (lithium mica) pegmatite in the world".

The literature suggests "these bodies and the numerous other parallel lepidolite pegmatites trend about 218-220o parallel to the Phangnga Fault zone and dips generally to the south east". As such, this pegmatite swarm is expected to trend into Matsa's tenements to the southwest and provides high priority exploration opportunities to identify and sample potential lithium occurrences very early in the exploration program.

Lithium exploration is in its infancy in Thailand and it is clear there is an untapped opportunity to explore and potentially identify the preferred "zoned pegmatite" that are expected to host the higher lithium grades as the geological setting moves away from the pegmatite/granite core to the margins of the intrusive system (Figure 3).