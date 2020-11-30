Matsa Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company advises that all resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting of Matsa Resources Limited on 27 November 2020 commencing at 10.30am WST were all passed on poll of shareholder votes.

In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting.

This ASX announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

Yours sincerely

Andrew Chapman

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

T 08 9230 3555