Matsa Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting
11/30/2020 | 12:35am EST
Matsa Resources Limited
ASX Announcement
27 November 2020
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company advises that all resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting of Matsa Resources Limited on 27 November 2020 commencing at 10.30am WST were all passed on poll of shareholder votes.
In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting.
This ASX announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.
Yours sincerely
Andrew Chapman
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Paul Poli
Executive Chairman
T 08 9230 3555
reception@matsa.com.au
CORPORATE SUMMARY
Executive Chairman
Paul Poli
Director
Frank Sibbel
Director & Company Secretary
Andrew Chapman
Shares on Issue
million
Unlisted Options
million @ $0.17 - $0.35
Top 20 shareholders Hold 51.68%
Share Price on 27th November 2020 12 cents
Market Capitalisation $32.54 million
Head office: 11/139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 | T 08 9230 3555 | reception@matsa.com.au Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 | T +66 0 2653 0258
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 48 106 732 487
Meeting Date: Friday, November 27, 2020
Meeting Time: 10.30 AM WST
Manner in which the securityholder directed the
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
proxy vote(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll(where applicable):
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
1
- REMUNERATION REPORT
22,877,763
76,773
1,694,896
5,800
24,694,659
76,773
5,800
Passed on a
(99.69
%)
(0.31 %)
poll
2
- RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: ANDREW
37,273,165
29,700
1,694,896
5,800
39,090,061
29,700
5,800
Passed on a
CHAPMAN
(99.92
%)
(0.08 %)
poll
3
- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF
18,097,509
84,700
1,694,896
5,800
19,914,405
84,700
5,800
Passed on a
10,000,000 SHARES
(99.58
%)
(0.42 %)
poll
4
- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF 150,000
35,125,132
84,700
1,694,896
5,800
36,942,028
84,700
5,800
Passed on a
SHARES
(99.77
%)
(0.23 %)
poll
5
- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF
18,097,509
84,700
1,694,896
5,800
19,914,405
84,700
5,800
Passed on a
22,387,605 SHARES
(99.58
%)
(0.42 %)
poll
6
- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF
18,097,509
84,700
1,694,896
5,800
19,914,405
84,700
5,800
Passed on a
21,691,736 SHARES
(99.58
%)
(0.42 %)
poll
7
- APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF PLACEMENT
17,597,509
584,700
1,694,896
5,800
19,414,405
584,700
5,800
Passed on a
OPTIONS
(97.08
%)
(2.92 %)
poll
8
- APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO
36,703,892
598,973
1,694,896
5,800
38,520,788
598,973
5,800
Passed on a
TAYLOR COLLISON
(98.47
%)
(1.53 %)
poll
9
- APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT FACILITY
37,218,165
84,700
1,694,896
5,800
39,035,061
84,700
5,800
Passed on a
(99.78
%)
(0.22 %)
poll
*Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item. Advanced Share Registry Limited - Onsite Meeting System
