Matsa Resources Limited    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.12 AUD   +4.35%
0.12 AUD   +4.35%
MATSA RESOURCES : Appendix 3G ESOP
PU
MATSA RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
MATSA RESOURCES : Further Outstanding High-Grade Results at Red October
PU
Matsa Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/30/2020 | 12:35am EST
Matsa Resources Limited

ASX Announcement

27 November 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company advises that all resolutions considered at the Annual General Meeting of Matsa Resources Limited on 27 November 2020 commencing at 10.30am WST were all passed on poll of shareholder votes.

In accordance with Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions put to members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting.

This ASX announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

Yours sincerely

Andrew Chapman

Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

T 08 9230 3555

  1. reception@matsa.com.au

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

  1. million
    Unlisted Options
  1. million @ $0.17 - $0.35
    Top 20 shareholders Hold 51.68%
    Share Price on 27th November 2020 12 cents
    Market Capitalisation $32.54 million

Matsa Resources Limited | www.matsa.com.au | ABN 48 106 732 487

Head office: 11/139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 | T 08 9230 3555 | reception@matsa.com.au Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 | T +66 0 2653 0258

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

Meeting Date: Friday, November 27, 2020

Meeting Time: 10.30 AM WST

Manner in which the securityholder directed the

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

proxy vote(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll(where applicable):

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

1

- REMUNERATION REPORT

22,877,763

76,773

1,694,896

5,800

24,694,659

76,773

5,800

Passed on a

(99.69

%)

(0.31 %)

poll

2

- RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR: ANDREW

37,273,165

29,700

1,694,896

5,800

39,090,061

29,700

5,800

Passed on a

CHAPMAN

(99.92

%)

(0.08 %)

poll

3

- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF

18,097,509

84,700

1,694,896

5,800

19,914,405

84,700

5,800

Passed on a

10,000,000 SHARES

(99.58

%)

(0.42 %)

poll

4

- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF 150,000

35,125,132

84,700

1,694,896

5,800

36,942,028

84,700

5,800

Passed on a

SHARES

(99.77

%)

(0.23 %)

poll

5

- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF

18,097,509

84,700

1,694,896

5,800

19,914,405

84,700

5,800

Passed on a

22,387,605 SHARES

(99.58

%)

(0.42 %)

poll

6

- RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF

18,097,509

84,700

1,694,896

5,800

19,914,405

84,700

5,800

Passed on a

21,691,736 SHARES

(99.58

%)

(0.42 %)

poll

7

- APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF PLACEMENT

17,597,509

584,700

1,694,896

5,800

19,414,405

584,700

5,800

Passed on a

OPTIONS

(97.08

%)

(2.92 %)

poll

8

- APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO

36,703,892

598,973

1,694,896

5,800

38,520,788

598,973

5,800

Passed on a

TAYLOR COLLISON

(98.47

%)

(1.53 %)

poll

9

- APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT FACILITY

37,218,165

84,700

1,694,896

5,800

39,035,061

84,700

5,800

Passed on a

(99.78

%)

(0.22 %)

poll

*Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item. Advanced Share Registry Limited - Onsite Meeting System

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 05:34:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
