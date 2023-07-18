Message From Our Chairman and CEO Aloha! Over our 141-year history of serving the Pacific, Matson has adapted and responded to a variety of changes in our world. From Matson's early sailing ships, to the advent of passenger liners, to the conversion of these ships into troop transport vessels in World War II, and to our modern fleet, our company has evolved and grown through both prosperous and challenging times. Last year was no exception. We started 2022 with very strong demand for all of our services as customers sought expedited delivery solutions. But as the months passed, the economic environment shifted and we began returning to a "new normal." Matson remained well-positioned for success because we stayed focused on our mission: To move freight better than anyone.

Doing it right Our mission may sound simple, but staying true to this commitment takes diligence and hard work. Consistently delivering on time and handling cargo with care are critical to reinforcing the confidence our customers have in Matson as a reliable and resilient partner. We also recognize that earning the trust of our customers and other stakeholders extends beyond just what we do: how we operate and manage the risks and opportunities associated with our business are just as important. We continue to focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. Among our top ESG priorities are reducing our impact on climate change; cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace; providing our employees with opportunities for career growth and development; strengthening Board oversight of our ESG strategy; and maintaining a strong companywide governance structure. ESG governance Matson's full Board of Directors is actively engaged in overseeing our ESG strategy. This strategy includes our approach to climate change and climate adaptation planning; workforce management; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); regulatory compliance; health and safety; information security; and community giving. In 2022, ESG topics were presented or discussed at every regularly scheduled Board meeting. Our Board has reviewed and approved Matson's ESG-related disclosures, including this 2022 Sustainability Report.