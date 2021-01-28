Log in
Matson : Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.23 Per Share

01/28/2021 | 05:01pm EST
HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a first quarter dividend of $0.23 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on March 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2021.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries:

Lee Fishman

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227

lfishman@matson.com

 

News Media inquiries:

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4534

kwagner@matson.com

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23-per-share-301217758.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
