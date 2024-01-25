The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. declared a first quarter dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.
Matson, Inc.
Equities
MATX
US57686G1058
Marine Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|116.3 USD
|+0.07%
|+1.28%
|+6.09%
|Jan. 25
|Matson Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.32 a Share, Payable March 7 to Holders of Record Feb. 8
|MT
|Jan. 19
|Stifel Adjusts Matson's Price Target to $108 From $102, Keeps Hold Rating
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.09%
|4 059 M $
|+14.81%
|29 440 M $
|+7.39%
|20 861 M $
|+14.89%
|15 957 M $
|+15.05%
|12 603 M $
|+17.24%
|11 371 M $
|+2.15%
|10 367 M $
|+7.80%
|10 144 M $
|+7.83%
|8 218 M $
|+12.59%
|7 440 M $
