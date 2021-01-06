Log in
MATSON, INC.

Matson : to Attend Sidoti Winter Investor Conference

01/06/2021 | 04:16pm EST
HONOLULU, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) announced today that Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti Winter Investor Conference to be held virtually on January 13, 2021. 

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on January 13, 2021.  Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries:

Lee Fishman

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227

lfishman@matson.com 

News Media inquiries:

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4534

kwagner@matson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-to-attend-sidoti-winter-investor-conference-301202205.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
