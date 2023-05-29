Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Matson, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MATX   US57686G1058

MATSON, INC.

(MATX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
71.86 USD   +1.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

No fatalities expected after Iowa building collapse

05/29/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The city's mayor and fire chief told reporters they believe the incident will end without any fatalities.

A center section of the six-story building with 84 apartments and business collapsed for unknown reasons on Sunday (May 28) afternoon, prompting an immediate rescue effort that pulled seven people from multiple floors of the building, some by firetruck ladder.

Another dozen people walked out on their own, officials said.

With the help of six rescue dogs, first responders pulled an eighth person from the building overnight who was being treated at the hospital, Mayor Mike Matson said at a Monday morning briefing.

The four corners of the building remained standing, but a section of the building a couple of apartments wide collapsed on one side, leaving support beams dangling from upper floors and a pile of rubble below.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 962 M - -
Net income 2023 162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 577 M 2 577 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 288
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MATSON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Matson, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATSON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 71,86 $
Average target price 71,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Cox Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joel M. Wine Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter T. Heilmann Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Thomas B. Fargo Independent Director
Constance H. Lau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATSON, INC.14.96%2 577
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.18%35 141
AP MOLLER MAERSK-25.29%28 351
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.19%23 657
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-5.80%10 586
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.66%8 598
