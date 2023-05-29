No fatalities expected after Iowa building collapse

A center section of the six-story building with 84 apartments and business collapsed for unknown reasons on Sunday (May 28) afternoon, prompting an immediate rescue effort that pulled seven people from multiple floors of the building, some by firetruck ladder.

Another dozen people walked out on their own, officials said.

With the help of six rescue dogs, first responders pulled an eighth person from the building overnight who was being treated at the hospital, Mayor Mike Matson said at a Monday morning briefing.

The four corners of the building remained standing, but a section of the building a couple of apartments wide collapsed on one side, leaving support beams dangling from upper floors and a pile of rubble below.