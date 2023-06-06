MATSUDA SANGYO : 2023/06/06 Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2023 （189KB）

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 7456 June 9, 2023 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: June 6, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Yoshiaki Matsuda

President

MATSUDA SANGYO Co., Ltd.

26-2,1-chome,Nishi-Shinjuku,

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 74th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform you that the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MATSUDA SANGYO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and thus posted the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website as the "NOTICE OF THE 74th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.matsuda-sangyo.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the above, the information is also posted on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter and search for the Company's name or securities code and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to find the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing.

Please examine the following Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Japan time).

