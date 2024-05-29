Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Financial Statements Briefing Materials
Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.
May 23, 2024
Contents
- Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
- Progress Status of the Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022 - 2025)
- Segment Results and Forecast for the Next Fiscal Year
Appendix
1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Key Points of the Financial Statements Briefing for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
Achieved record highest consolidated net sales
Increase in sales and profit decline
360.5 billion yen / 9.3 billion yen
( +2.7% / -32.3% YoY)
ROE・ROA
8.3 % / 7.6 %
( -3.9pt /-3.7pt YoY)
Precious Metals Business Segment
Net sales/Operating profit
252.9 billion yen / 7.0 billion yen
( +2.6% / -41.5% YoY)
Dividends per share (Forecast for
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025)
Increase in dividends for 7th
consecutive fiscal year
70 yen（+10 yen）
Food Business Segment
Net Sales/Operating profit
107.7 billion yen / 2.3 billion yen
( +3.0% / +30.4% YoY)
Start of operation of the
Kitakyushu Factory, equipped
with precious metals recycling functions
Phase 1 of operations will start with logistics
functions and primary processing for
precious metal raw materials
Consolidated Financial Results
Although net sales reached a record high, profit declined due to a fall in productivity in the electronic devices field and other factors.
(billion yen)
FY3/23
FY3/24
Year-on-year increase
(decrease)
Net sales
351.0
360.5
+9.4
+2.7％
Operating profit
13.8
9.3
(4.4)
(32.3)％
Operating margin
3.9％
2.6％
(1.3)pt
-
Ordinary profit
13.8
10.5
(3.2)
(23.8)％
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9.6
7.2
(2.4)
(24.9)％
Earnings per share (yen)
371.7
280.2
(91.4)
(24.6)％
ROE
12.2％
8.3％
(3.9)pt
-
Trends for Consolidated Financial Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
（billion yen）
300.0
200.0
100.0
0.0
351.0
360.5
（billion yen）
+2.7%
272.2
10.0
5.0
0.0
22/3 23/3 24/3
13.8
（billion yen）
12.6
▲32.3% 9.3
10.0
9.5
9.6
7.2
▲24.9%
5.0
0.0
22/3
23/3
24/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
(billion yen)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Current assets
89.3
102.3
+12.9
(+) Increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories
Non-current assets
39.8
46.6
+6.7
(+) New installation of factory equipment (Kitakyushu,
Iruma)
Total assets
129.2
148.9
+19.7
Liabilities
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Current liabilities
27.8
44.5
+16.6
(+) Increase in short-term loans payable
Non-current liabilities
16.6
13.0
(3.6)
(-) Repayment of long-term loans payable
Interest-bearing debt
19.2
29.4
+10.1
Total liabilities
44.5
57.5
+13.0
Net assets
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Total net assets
84.6
91.3
+6.7
(+) Increase in retained earnings
Total liabilities and net assets
129.2
148.9
+19.7
Shareholders' equity ratio
65.4％
61.2％
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(billion yen)
FY3/23
FY3/24
Increase
Summary
(decrease)
Cash flows from operating activities
10.6
1.8
(8.8)
Increase in profit before income taxes, depreciation, and accounts
payable-trade, increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories,
and income taxes paid
Cash flows from investing activities
(12.1)
(7.9)
+4.2
New installation of factory equipment (Kitakyushu, Iruma)
Free cash flows
(1.5)
(6.1)
(4.5)
Cash flows from financing activities
1.3
8.0
+6.7
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
0.3
2.6
+2.3
equivalents
Increase in short-term loans payable, repayment of long-term loans payable, payment of dividends, and purchase of treasury shares
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
11.7
14.4
+2.6
2. Progress Status of the
Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022 - 2025)
