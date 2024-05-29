Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Financial Statements Briefing Materials

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.

May 23, 2024

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

This document was prepared for the purpose of deepening understanding of our company, and is not intended to solicit investment. The contents in this document were prepared based on various materials, including press releases, that have been published to date. However, we do not take any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, relevance, or any other aspects of these contents.

Please note that we also do not take responsibility for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies in the published text, graphs, or other contents.

This document contains forward-looking statements related to future performance. These statements do not guarantee future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Future performance may differ from the targets due to changes in the business environment and other factors.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail.

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.

CSR IR Dept.

Inquiry form: https://www.matsuda-sangyo.co.jp/ja/contact/contact4.html

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

2

Contents

  1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
  2. Progress Status of the Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022 - 2025)
  3. Segment Results and Forecast for the Next Fiscal Year

Appendix

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

3

1. Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

Key Points of the Financial Statements Briefing for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

Achieved record highest consolidated net sales

Increase in sales and profit decline

360.5 billion yen / 9.3 billion yen

( +2.7% / -32.3% YoY)

ROEROA

8.3 % / 7.6 %

( -3.9pt /-3.7pt YoY)

Precious Metals Business Segment

Net sales/Operating profit

252.9 billion yen / 7.0 billion yen

( +2.6% / -41.5% YoY)

Dividends per share (Forecast for

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025)

Increase in dividends for 7th

consecutive fiscal year

70 yen+10 yen

Food Business Segment

Net Sales/Operating profit

107.7 billion yen / 2.3 billion yen

( +3.0% / +30.4% YoY)

Start of operation of the

Kitakyushu Factory, equipped

with precious metals recycling functions

Phase 1 of operations will start with logistics

functions and primary processing for

precious metal raw materials

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

5

Consolidated Financial Results

Although net sales reached a record high, profit declined due to a fall in productivity in the electronic devices field and other factors.

(billion yen)

FY3/23

FY3/24

Year-on-year increase

(decrease)

Net sales

351.0

360.5

+9.4

+2.7

Operating profit

13.8

9.3

(4.4)

(32.3)

Operating margin

3.9

2.6

(1.3)pt

-

Ordinary profit

13.8

10.5

(3.2)

(23.8)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9.6

7.2

(2.4)

(24.9)

Earnings per share (yen)

371.7

280.2

(91.4)

(24.6)

ROE

12.2

8.3

(3.9)pt

-

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

6

Trends for Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

billion yen

300.0

200.0

100.0

0.0

351.0

360.5

billion yen

+2.7%

272.2

10.0

5.0

0.0

22/3 23/3 24/3

13.8

billion yen

12.6

32.3% 9.3

10.0

9.5

9.6

7.2

24.9%

5.0

0.0

22/3

23/3

24/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

7

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

(billion yen)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Increase (decrease)

Main reasons for change

Current assets

89.3

102.3

+12.9

(+) Increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories

Non-current assets

39.8

46.6

+6.7

(+) New installation of factory equipment (Kitakyushu,

Iruma)

Total assets

129.2

148.9

+19.7

Liabilities

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Increase (decrease)

Main reasons for change

Current liabilities

27.8

44.5

+16.6

(+) Increase in short-term loans payable

Non-current liabilities

16.6

13.0

(3.6)

(-) Repayment of long-term loans payable

Interest-bearing debt

19.2

29.4

+10.1

Total liabilities

44.5

57.5

+13.0

Net assets

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Increase (decrease)

Main reasons for change

Total net assets

84.6

91.3

+6.7

(+) Increase in retained earnings

Total liabilities and net assets

129.2

148.9

+19.7

Shareholders' equity ratio

65.4

61.2

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

8

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(billion yen)

FY3/23

FY3/24

Increase

Summary

(decrease)

Cash flows from operating activities

10.6

1.8

(8.8)

Increase in profit before income taxes, depreciation, and accounts

payable-trade, increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories,

and income taxes paid

Cash flows from investing activities

(12.1)

(7.9)

+4.2

New installation of factory equipment (Kitakyushu, Iruma)

Free cash flows

(1.5)

(6.1)

(4.5)

Cash flows from financing activities

1.3

8.0

+6.7

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

0.3

2.6

+2.3

equivalents

Increase in short-term loans payable, repayment of long-term loans payable, payment of dividends, and purchase of treasury shares

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

11.7

14.4

+2.6

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

9

2. Progress Status of the

Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022 - 2025)

Copyright MATSUDA SANGYO CO.,LTD.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MATSUDA SANGYO Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 07:05:09 UTC.