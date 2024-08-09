First Quarter of the
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
Financial Statements Briefing Materials
Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.
August 9, 2024
Overview of Financial Results for FY3/25 1Q
Consolidated Financial Results
- Both sales and operating income and net income increased compared to the same quarter of the previous year
FY3/24 1Q
FY3/25 1Q
Year-on-year
increase (decrease)
Net sales
88.5
111.7
+23.2
+26.2%
Operating profit
2.4
3.1
+0.7
+29.3%
Operating margin
2.7%
2.8%
+0.1pt
-
Ordinary profit
2.9
3.7
+0.8
+28.0%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2.0
2.5
+0.5
+27.6%
Earnings per share (yen)
77.5
99.5
+22.0
+28.4%
(billion yen)
FY3/25
Forecasts
380.0
10.0
2.6%
11.0
7.6
293.2
Quarterly Trend for Consolidated Financial Results
(billion yen)
94.5
90.2
92.6
111.7
88.1
87.8
80.5
88.5
89.1
Net Sales
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY3/23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY3/24
1Q
FY3/25
4.2
3.6
3.4
3.1
2.4
2.4
2.6
2.1
2.1
Operating
Profit
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY3/23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY3/24
1Q
FY3/25
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
(billion yen)
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Current assets
102.3
109.8
+7.5
(+) Increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories
Non-current assets
46.6
47.8
+1.1
(+) New installation of factory equipment (Iruma)
Total assets
148.9
157.6
+8.7
Liabilities
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Current liabilities
44.5
50.8
+6.3
(+) Increase in accounts payable-trade and short-term loans
payable
Non-current liabilities
13.0
12.5
(0.4)
(-) Repayment of long-term loans payable
Interest bearing debt
29.4
35.2
+5.8
Total liabilities
57.5
63.4
+5.8
Net assets
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Increase (decrease)
Main reasons for change
Total net assets
91.3
94.2
+2.8
(+) Increase in retained earnings
Total liabilities and net assets
148.9
157.6
+8.7
Shareholder’s equity ratio
61.2%
59.6%
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(billion yen)
FY3/24 1Q
FY3/25 1Q
Increase
(decrease)
Summary
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
(0.9) (4.7) (3.8)
(2.3) (1.4) +0.8
- Increase in cash from quarterly profit before income taxes and accounts payable-trade
(-) Decrease in cash from an increase in accounts receivable-trade and inventories (Impact on year-end date: 4.3 billion yen)
(-) New installation of factory equipment and software.
Free cash flows
(3.2)
(6.2)
(2.9)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4.9
4.8
(0.1)
+1.8 (1.1) (2.9)
- Increase in cash from an Increase in short-term loans payable (-) Decrease in cash from the repayment of long-term loans payable, and cash dividends paid
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
13.5
13.2
(0.2)
Precious Metals Business Segment (Overview of Financial Results)
- In the electronic devices field of the electronics sector, which is the key market for the Precious Metals Business Segment, overall demand did not recover despite signs of expansion in new demand associated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and the production situation for semiconductors and electronic parts remained sluggish.
- Against this backdrop, the Precious Metals Business Segment recorded year-on-year increases in both net sales and operating profit on the back of an increase in precious metals recycling volume from the jewelry sector as well as the steady market price of gold
FY3/24 1Q FY3/25 1Q Increase (decrease)
Net sales
59.9
85.7
25.7
+42.9%
Operating profit
1.8
2.4
+0.6
+33.9%
Operating margin
3.0%
2.8%
▲0.2pt
-
(billion yen)
FY3/25 1Q
Increase (decrease)
Reasons for increase (decrease)
Gold
65.0
+26.1
+67.3%
Quantity increased by 28.1% and
prices decreased by 39.2%
Silver
6.2
+2.1
+52.2%
Quantity increased by 9.9% and prices
decreased by 42.4%
Platinum
10.7
(1.9)
(15.4)%
Quantity decreased by 2.8% and
group
prices decreased by 12.7%
Other
3.6
(0.5)
(13.7)%
Food Business Segment (Overview of Financial Results)
- In the food production sector, which is the key market for the Food Business Segment, personal consumption was sluggish despite the growth in inbound demand. Although raw material prices stabilized, the market environment was unstable due to the impact of yen depreciation and rising logistics costs.
- Amidst these circumstances, the Food Business Segment registered an increase in the sales volume of seafood products. However, the sales volume of livestock and agricultural products decreased, along with an overall decline in selling prices, which contributed to a year-on-year fall in net sales. On the other hand, due to efforts to optimize costs by improving inventory turnover ratio, operating profit increased year on year.
(billion yen)
FY3/24 1Q FY3/25 1Q Increase (decrease)
Net sales
28.5
26.0
(2.5)
(9.0)%
Operating profit
0.6
0.7
+0.0
+15.8%
Operating margin
2.1%
2.7%
+0.6pt
-
FY3/25 1Q
Increase (decrease)
Reasons for increase (decrease)
Seafood
10.3
+0
+0.9%
Quantity increased by 5.0% and prices
products
decreased by 4.1%
Livestock
10.8
(1.8)
(14.8)%
Quantity decreased by 4.1% and
products
prices increased by 10.7%
Agricultural
3.5
(0.1)
(4.4)%
Quantity decreased by 6.1% and
products
prices increased by 1.7%
Other
1.2
(0.6)
(32.9)%
Changes in Operating Profit
- The precious metals business segment did not see an improvement in quantity due to the downturn in the electronic device sector, but the rise in gold and silver prices contributed.
- The food business segment saw fluctuations in sales volume, but improved profit margins through cost rationalization and changes in product composition.
(billion yen)
Precious Metals
Business Segment
Precious metals
Quantity
Increase in production
factor
market impact
costs and SG&A expenses
Food Business
Segment
(0.0)
Quantity
Profit margin
Increase in SG&A
factor
improvement
expenses
