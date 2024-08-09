This document was prepared for the purpose of deepening understanding of our company, and is not intended to solicit investment. The contents in this document were prepared based on various materials, including press releases, that have been published to date. However, we do not take any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, relevance, or any other aspects of these contents.

Please note that we also do not take responsibility for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies in the published text, graphs, or other contents.

This document contains forward-looking statements related to future performance. These statements do not guarantee future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Future performance may differ from the targets due to changes in the business environment and other factors.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original version shall prevail.