Mattel : 2021 Analyst Day – Management Remarks

Analyst Day Event February 24, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements / Regulation G

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information and assumptions, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and are currently, and in the future may be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) potential impacts of and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (and actions taken in response to it by governments, businesses, and individuals) on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global economy, including its impact on our sales; (ii) Mattel's ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source, ship, and distribute products on a timely and cost-effective basis; (iii) sufficient interest in and demand for the products and entertainment we offer by retail customers and consumers to profitably recover Mattel's costs; (iv) downturns in economic conditions affecting Mattel's markets which can negatively impact retail customers and consumers, and which can result in lower employment levels and lower consumer disposable income and spending, including lower spending on purchases of Mattel's products; (v) other factors which can lower discretionary consumer spending, such as higher costs for fuel and food, drops in the value of homes or other consumer assets, and high levels of consumer debt; (vi) potential difficulties or delays Mattel may experience in implementing cost savings and efficiency enhancing initiatives; (vii) other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets in which Mattel and its customers and suppliers operate, which could create delays or increase Mattel's costs, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease; (viii) currency fluctuations, including movements in foreign exchange rates, which can lower Mattel's net revenues and earnings, and significantly impact Mattel's costs; (ix) the concentration of Mattel's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Mattel of difficulties experienced by any of Mattel's customers, such as bankruptcies or liquidations or a general lack of success, or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns; (x) the inventory policies of Mattel's retail customers, as well as the concentration of Mattel's revenues in the second half of the year, which coupled with reliance by retailers on quick response inventory management techniques increases the risk of underproduction, overproduction, and shipping delays; (xi) legal, reputational, and financial risks related to security breaches or cyberattacks; (xii) work disruptions, which may impact Mattel's ability to manufacture or deliver product in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiii) the impact of competition on revenues, margins, and other aspects of Mattel's business, including the ability to offer products which consumers choose to buy instead of competitive products, the ability to secure, maintain, and renew popular licenses from licensors of entertainment properties, and the ability to attract and retain talented employees; (xiv) the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations; (xv) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Mattel operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies, or product safety, which may increase Mattel's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Mattel's earnings; (xvi) failure to realize the planned benefits from any investments or acquisitions made by Mattel; (xvii) the impact of other market conditions or third party actions or approvals, including that result in any significant failure, inadequacy, or interruption from vendors or outsourcers, which could reduce demand for Mattel's products, delay or increase the cost of implementation of Mattel's programs, or alter Mattel's actions and reduce actual results; (xviii) changes in financing markets or the inability of Mattel to obtain financing on attractive terms; (xix) the impact of litigation, arbitration, or regulatory decisions or settlement actions; (xx) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and (xxi) other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Mattel's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Mattel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in Mattel's other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in this presentation may include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Leverage Ratio (Debt/Adjusted EBITDA), Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Conversion, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of Mattel's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to our February 9, 2021 earnings release (as exhibits) and earnings slide presentation (as an appendix), which are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website at https://mattel.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. A reconciliation of Mattel's non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis, including Net Sales on a constant currency basis, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, is not available without unreasonable effort. Mattel is unable to predict with sufficient certainty items that would be excluded from the corresponding GAAP measure, including the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unusual gains and losses or charges, and severance and restructuring charges, due to the unpredictable nature of such items, which may have a significant impact on Mattel's GAAP measures. In addition, Mattel presents changes in gross billings, a key performance indicator, as a metric for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business. Changes in gross billings are discussed because, while Mattel records the details of sales adjustments in its financial accounting systems at the time of sale, such sales adjustments are generally not associated with categories, brands, and individual products.

Mattel Virtual Analyst Day

Management Remarks

February 24, 2021

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman and CEO

Welcome

Thank you for joining Mattel's 2021 virtual analyst presentation.

I hope that all of you, and your families, are staying safe and healthy.

It has been a long, tumultuous year since we stood in front of you at the last toy Fair in New York. A lot has happened during this time that taught us many lessons.

Yet as challenging as this year has been for people everywhere, it also served to remind us how fortunate we are to be part of an industry that consumers can turn to and trust in both good and tough times.

All of us at Mattel have been particularly excited to see children and families choosing our products, again and again.

I am proud of the many ways in which the entire Mattel global team responded in the face of the pandemic.

We stepped up as responsible corporate citizens, leveraging our resources to support consumers, customers, business partners and communities where we live, work and play.

2020 Look Back

2020 was a testing year for all of us. For Mattel, it was also conclusive proof that our transformation strategy is working, and we exited the year in a strong position to further accelerate our performance.

We increased net sales for the second year in a row in constant currency.

In the all-important fourth quarter, we achieved growth in all three Power Brands, in six of the seven categories where we compete and in all four regions in constant currency.

Our growth outperformed the industry in the third quarter, fourth quarter and the full year.

We had the world's number one toy property, number one vehicle brand, number one game, and we are the number one manufacturer in the ITPS category, per NPD.

Our profitability continued to consistently improve with adjusted gross margins increasing for 10 consecutive quarters, and adjusted EBITDA reaching the highest level in four years.

At the same time, we reinvigorated our culture, with our highest employee satisfaction in years.

The consistent execution of our transformation strategy is paying off.

Today, we will review Mattel's progress on our strategic roadmap to date and introduce the evolution of our strategic plan, designed to improve profitability and accelerate topline growth in 2021 and beyond.

We will also present our approach to innovation and, while we cannot walk with you in the gallery, I hope you will share our excitement about the incredible product offering that we are bringing to the market this year.

From the beginning, our strategy was designed around two phases:

• First, in the short to mid-term, restore profitability by reshaping operations and regaining topline growth by growing our power brands and expanding our brand portfolio.

• Then, in the mid-to-long term, capture the full value of our IP through franchise management, online retail and e-commerce.

Mattel's latest quarterly and full year earnings demonstrated that our short-to-mid term execution has been very successful and is delivering strong, tangible results.

This strategy is creating a path to drive significant improvement across the company as we start to unlock the true value of Mattel.

The new Mattel is very different from what the company was just a few short years ago as we announced our plans to transform into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.

Let's reflect on some of our accomplishments during our journey to date.

As you can see from this score card, in the last three years we made substantial progress across all key financial metrics.

• Net sales stabilized and started to show growth momentum.

• Adjusted Gross Margin improved over 11 hundred basis points.

• Adjusted Operating Income increased by more than $650 million and our Adjusted Operating Income Margin improved by 14 hundred basis points.

• Mattel's adjusted EBITDA grew nearly six-fold.

• Adjusted EPS improved significantly and turned positive.

• Free Cash Flow improved by almost $500 million dollars, and…

• We also made significant progress in reducing our debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio.

This broad-based success was driven by several key strategic initiatives and the commitment of the entire organization.

One key driver was $1 billion in cost savings through 2020, which was achieved through our Structural Simplification and Capital Light programs, as well as additional actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Following that, with greater visibility and insights, we have identified additional areas where we can improve operations and drive greater productivity to accelerate topline growth, and at the same time further reduce our cost base.

We recently announced, "Optimizing for Growth," a new multi-year program that integrates our Capital Light program, which is expected to bring additional cost efficiencies of $250m by 2023.

Other key drivers have also contributed to our success: