Mattel : 2021 Analyst Day – Ynon Kreiz Close

1
©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved
1
1
©2021 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
©2021 Mattel. All Rights Reserved
5
100
6
3
©2021 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
7
100
8
4
©2021 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mattel Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 17:08:02 UTC.