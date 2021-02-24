Log in
MATTEL    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/24 12:19:51 pm
19.71 USD   +1.03%
MATTEL : 2021 Analyst Day – Richard Dickson and Lisa McKnight
PU
MATTEL : 2021 Analyst Day – Ynon Kreiz Close
PU
MATTEL : 2021 Analyst Day – Management Remarks
PU
Mattel : 2021 Analyst Day – Ynon Kreiz Close

02/24/2021 | 12:09pm EST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 536 M - -
Net income 2020 74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 790 M 6 790 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 78,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,83 $
Last Close Price 19,51 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL11.52%6 790
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-8.63%20 384
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-2.04%18 269
HASBRO, INC.-3.78%12 522
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-11.75%10 424
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-12.50%4 502
