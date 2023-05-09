Boss Beauties and Barbie® Launch Virtual Collectibles Honoring Over 250 Careers in the Barbie Line

The collection celebrates 250+ Barbie careers with virtual collectibles and perks that demonstrate You Can Be Anything.

Today, Mattel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie, the #1 fashion doll brand, and Boss Beauties, a top women-led web3 brand, are debuting their Boss Beauties x Barbie virtual collectibles, featured on MattelCreations.com. Designed to celebrate the 250 careers represented in the Barbie line, the collection features the familiar signature style of Boss Beauties with an iconic Barbiecore™ look. Career traits featured in the first drop of the collection include artists, astronauts, CEOs, doctors, pet vets, pilots, and more, reminding fans and collectors that they can be anything.

The collection will feature a variety of rarities, unlocking perks and physical goods for collectors, including virtual Career Conversations with role models, tickets to Barbie live events, doll gift sets, and more. Early access opens Wednesday, May 10 at 9AM PT/12PM ET ahead of the official launch timed to their joint activation at Veecon on Thursday, May 18th at 9AM PT.

Priced at $25 per pack, the virtual collectibles are meant to be easy to purchase and at an accessible price point, lowering barriers of entry into web3 for all. Each pack will include four Boss Beauties x Barbie collectibles of different rarities, selected at random. Only those who make purchases during the early-access limited-availability period will receive a surprise virtual collectible featuring an exclusive career trait.

This collaboration with Barbie propels Boss Beauties, the first women-led web3 company who’s been featured in the halls of both the New York Stock Exchange and the United Nations, one step closer to achieving its mission of onboarding the next 1 Million women and girls into a web3 world. To further support their shared mission of elevating women, Barbie and Boss Beauties previously announced a collective $250,000 donation benefitting both the Barbie Dream Gap Project and the Boss Beauties Foundation.

“As Barbie continues her journey in the metaverse, we are proud to partner with Boss Beauties to empower women and collectors to explore web3 through our virtual collection,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “Having exceeded 250 careers, it’s only natural for Barbie to dive deeper into digital collecting by highlighting some of her most recognizable roles. Now fans can be inspired by and celebrate her professional accomplishments with these career-centric Boss Beauties x Barbie virtual collectibles.”

“As we enter into the world of web3, it is imperative that women are included,” said Lisa Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Beauties. “Our work encourages women and girls as they navigate the evolving internet and career landscape, aligning directly with Mattel’s mission of inspiring them to believe that they can be anything. This partnership helps introduce multiple generations who love Barbie to the world of web3.”

About Mattel, Inc.:

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Boss Beauties:

Boss Beauties is a web3 media and entertainment brand that inspires & elevates the next generation of women & girls to be everything they want to be through impact programs, content, and products. Boss Beauties is on a mission to bring the next 1 Million women and girls into a web3 world. Founded in September of 2021, the first Boss Beauties collection of 10,000 unique digital portraits of independent diverse women sold out in 90 minutes. A portion of proceeds from sales went to support scholarships, mentorship programs, and women-led initiatives for women and girls worldwide.

About Flow:

Flow is a decentralized, public, layer-one blockchain designed for building Web3 experiences for mainstream users. Scalable, secure, and frictionless, Flow empowers developers to innovate and push the limits to bring a billion users to Web3. Today, Flow is home to a thriving ecosystem of builders from Web3 trailblazers, top brands, development studios, venture-backed startups, crypto leaders and innovators. For more information, visit www.flow.com

