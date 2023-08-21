Array of Specialty-Sculpted NFL Players and Superfans Featured in Team Sets Program Sweepstakes Honors Football Fans by Awarding One Lucky Fantasy League with Customized Little People Collector Set Representing Each Team Member

With football fans, passion runs deep for every NFL team across the league. And, today, there’s even more reason for fans to celebrate their passion with the launch of the NFL and NFL Players Association officially-licensedFisher-Price® Little People Collector™ NFL Series,representing all 32 franchise teams and a wide selection of players. Each collector set features a highly-detailed combination of NFL players and super fans in team-inspired gear and comes in display-ready packaging to showcase team pride. All 32 sets in the new Little People Collector NFL series retail for $25 and are available for purchase exclusively at mattelcreations.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821535603/en/

Fisher-Price® celebrates football fandom in a big way with the new Little People Collector™ NFL Series featuring all 32 NFL teams (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our 2023 Little People Collector NFL Series celebrates the football superfan inside all of us, which is why we are thrilled to unveil these exclusive sets for all 32 NFL teams,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and General Manager of Fisher-Price. “Whether you’re a football enthusiast or a die-hard fan, these sets are a must-have piece of sports memorabilia that celebrates each and every team, plus the fans and the players that make this sport truly great.”

To highlight some of the game’s most exciting players, several sets feature specialty sculpted figures, such as Patrick Mahomes II, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Von Miller. Other sets showcase superstars like Micah Parsons, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, T.J. Watt, and more, wearing helmets in their respective team jerseys. And, to highlight the unwavering NFL team spirit, the new collector sets also include incredible fan figures—a Minnesota fan in a Viking headdress, a Dawg Pound Browns fan, a sun-loving Dolphins fan, and so much more!

And to further celebrate the fandom, football enthusiasts can enter their official fantasy league into the Little People Collector™: FANtasy Frenzy Sweepstakes! for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become immortalized as classic Little People® figures! The epic sweepstakes, which runs from August 21 – September 7, 2023, will award one lucky fantasy football league with its very own custom Little People Collector set. Each league member (up to 12 maximum) will be transformed into their very own Little People® superfan with a personalized jersey and custom collector’s box—an unforgettable memento for every player on the winning team! See link for the Official Rules. No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, must be 18 to enter.

But the NFL excitement doesn’t stop with Little People, as other Mattel brands are celebrating football fandom with the following products: UNO®, the #1 card game in the world, deals a winning hand with a new NFL deck, featuring colors and graphics inspired by all 32 teams, plus a new “Ice the Kicker” rule that adds even more fun to the game; and, premium doll brand American Girl® celebrates all 32 teams with an unbeatable selection of officially-licensed NFL cheer uniforms, specialty fan gear, and team tees—sized just right for the brand’s popular 18-inch dolls available on americangirl.com.

This season, collectors and fans alike won’t want to miss the chance to celebrate their favorite NFL team in so many BIG ways. To purchase the Fisher-Price Little People Collector NFL Series, visit mattelcreations.com, and turn an incredible football fantasy into reality by entering the Little People Collector™: FANtasy Frenzy Sweepstakes!

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821535603/en/