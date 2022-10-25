Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
19.77 USD   +0.46%
05:17pMattel exec - in q4 have higher advertising and promotional acti…
RE
05:15pMattel inc exec - 2022 price increases have been successfully i…
RE
04:55pMattel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MATTEL EXEC - IN Q4 HAVE HIGHER ADVERTISING AND PROMOTIONAL ACTI…

10/25/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
MATTEL EXEC - IN Q4 HAVE HIGHER ADVERTISING AND PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY PLANNED - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
All news about MATTEL, INC.
05:17pMattel exec - in q4 have higher advertising and promotional acti…
RE
05:15pMattel inc exec - 2022 price increases have been successfully i…
RE
04:55pMattel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pMattel Q3 Adjusted EPS Decreases, Net Sales Flat; Revises 2022 EPS Guidance; Shares Dro..
MT
04:11pToymaker Mattel cuts annual profit forecast as inflation drags demand
RE
04:10pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q3 Revenue $1.76B, vs. Street Est of $1.78B
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (MAT) MATTEL Reports Q3 EPS $0.82, vs. Street Est of $0.74
MT
04:10pMattel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:09pMattel Inc /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
12:21pEarnings Reaction History: Mattel, Inc, 16.7% Follow-Through I..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 869 M - -
Net income 2022 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 952 M 6 952 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 36 300
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,68 $
Average target price 30,54 $
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.-8.72%6 952
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-30.73%20 521
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.7.71%14 318
HASBRO, INC.-35.54%9 060
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.85%5 258
SPIN MASTER CORP.-6.93%3 346