MATTEL SHARES UP 1.7% PREMARKET; 'BARBIE' MOVIE DEBUTS IN THEATERS
Mattel Shares Up 1.7% Premarket; 'barbie' Movie Debuts In Theate…
Today at 06:14 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-20 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.27 USD
|+1.09%
|-2.52%
|+19.23%
|12:14pm
|MATTEL SHARES UP 1.7% PREMARKET; 'BARBIE' MOVIE DEBUTS IN THEATE…
|RE
|12:00pm
|Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
|RE
MATTEL SHARES UP 1.7% PREMARKET; 'BARBIE' MOVIE DEBUTS IN THEATERS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|21.27 USD
|+1.09%
|-2.52%
|7 529 M $
|MATTEL SHARES UP 1.7% PREMARKET; 'BARBIE' MOVIE DEBUTS IN THEATE…
|RE
|Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
|RE
|Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
|RE
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Mattel to $24 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|UK's FTSE 100 opens slightly lower on cenbanks' hawkish tone; Serco gains
|RE
|Kipling to Launch Its Collaboration with Mattel
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth Index
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
|CI
|Mattel, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MAT) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
|CI
|US Supreme Court's dog toy ruling puts parody products on notice
|RE
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Transcript : Mattel, Inc. Presents at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Jun-06-2023 09:10 AM
|CI
|Mattel, Inc. Announces New Product Collection to Celebrate the Upcoming Movie, Barbie
|CI
|Analysis-US retailer holiday orders should boost transport demand, but risks loom
|RE
|How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett
|RE
|Mattel, Inc. and Boss Beauties Debuts Their Boss Beauties X Barbie Virtual Collectibles, Featured on MattelCreations.com
|CI
|Meta Platforms Outlook, GDP Data in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell
|MT
|Hasbro beats first-quarter revenue estimates on gaming boost
|RE
|Mattel Swings to Q1 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Falls; Maintains 2023 Outlook
|MT
|MATTEL EXEC - EXPECT COST INFLATION TO BE NEUTRAL TO OUR FULL Y…
|RE
|MATTEL EXEC - TARGETING TO REDUCE OUR OWNED INVENTORY LEVELS, AN…
|RE
|MATTEL EXEC - ANTICIPATE A RETURN TO SHIPPING PATTERNS MORE ALIG…
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.23%
|7 529 M $
|+4.64%
|8 849 M $
|+31.54%
|4 766 M $
|+4.29%
|2 737 M $
|+138.20%
|2 287 M $
|-19.83%
|586 M $
|-32.81%
|347 M $
|+26.26%
|306 M $
|+28.47%
|269 M $
|+0.39%
|267 M $