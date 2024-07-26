JULY 23, 2024 / 9:00PM, MAT.OQ - Q2 2024 Mattel Inc Earnings Call

Good afternoon. Thanks for the question. I guess just more for Anthony. Anthony, the gross margin improvement that we've seen in the first half of the year is pretty substantial on a year-over-year basis. Usually, the gross margin in the back half of the year is better than the gross margin in the first half of the year, but when you look at your guidance for gross margin, 48.5% to 49%, you're not -- it doesn't look like you're expecting any meaningful gross margin improvement sequentially or definitely not year over year. Are there any particular headwinds impacting gross margin in the back half of this year?

Yeah. So I mean, obviously, we've been able to achieve on a first half some significant gross margin improvements. And on an adjusted basis, we're up 430 basis points in Q2, we're up 600 basis points in the first half. And the primary drivers of that being our optimizing for profitable growth program and cost inflation.

We just reiterated our guidance, right, which is to be up 100 to 150 basis points on a full year. Now that implies that the second half will be down slightly, and there's a couple of puts and takes, right. We're going to wrap the Barbie movie impact, which we've talked about. We expect to see some cost inflation. That will be partly offset by continued cost savings. But that said, we are tracking well on gross margin, but with two-thirds of annual revenues still ahead of us, we believe it's too early to make any changes to our annual guidance at this time, but we feel really good about the progress that we've made.

And Ynon, I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about your comment that you're looking to self-publish some mobile games. Do you have any infrastructure to develop mobile games internally? Or is that something you'd go -- you'd have to go out and buy?

Yeah, the comment relates to our strategy to capture full value from our portfolio and what is interesting is that in mobile games, there is asymmetric risk-return profile for IP owners, whereby you can develop the games at a relatively low cost, single-digit million between, call it, $5 million to $8 million to up to $10 million per game, but you don't need to develop it yourself. It's easy to access our development capabilities in the marketplace.

The expensive part of that business is user acquisition, and this is where owning strong brands really help to raise awareness and reduce dramatically the investment required otherwise in user acquisition. And we believe given the appeal and strength of our brands, we're in a great position to capture that value.

The other thing is that when you develop those games, you can stage gate the investment and only continue to spend money as you see that the games are progressing well. The marketing costs are also performance based where you get the results on the day, so you can decide if you continue to invest or not. And the return can be, as I said, asymmetric relative to the investment. And we intend to do that. We have the capabilities in-house. We hired, this is just a few people, you don't need to develop a full studio setup or infrastructure, and with very limited capabilities you can be in a position where you capture significant upside from mobile game publishing.

