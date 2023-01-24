Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
19.86 USD   -1.10%
01/16Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander; Mountain Home resident takes delivery of new Outlander at Rath Mitsubishi in Springdale, AR
AQ
01/13HCLTech Selected as Mattel's Primary Digital Transformation Partner
AQ
01/12New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

01/24/2023 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 12 months.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the "Investors" section of Mattel’s corporate website, https://investors.mattel.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High™, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MATTEL, INC.
01/16Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander; M..
AQ
01/13HCLTech Selected as Mattel's Primary Digital Transformation Partner
AQ
01/12New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3
AQ
01/11Poly Property Services Chairman Steps Down
MT
01/10Invisible Trademark Infringement : India's Standpoint
AQ
01/09Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more infant deaths
RE
01/09Mattel reannounces recall of Rock 'n Play sleepers after more deaths
RE
01/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
DJ
01/08News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/04Consumer Cos Up Sharply on Holiday Sales Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 720 M - -
Net income 2022 474 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 116 M 7 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 36 300
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,08 $
Average target price 26,23 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.11.21%7 116
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.6.28%18 572
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.1.20%14 171
HASBRO, INC.6.56%8 979
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.98%5 673
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC8.23%3 775