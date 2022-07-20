Log in
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
23.52 USD   +4.16%
07/19Factbox-Spotlight shines on battling lawyers in Twitter-Elon Musk dispute
RE
07/19Mattel, Skydance to Develop Matchbox Live-Action Motion Picture
MT
07/19Skydance Media and Mattel to Develop Matchbox Live-Action Motion Picture
BU
Mattel Announces Multi-Year Agreement with SpaceX to Produce Toys and Collectibles

07/20/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with SpaceX to create and market products that inspire children and collectors alike to tap into their inner space explorer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005304/en/

In 2023, Mattel will begin releasing SpaceX-inspired toys under its iconic Matchbox brand. Simultaneously, astro-inspired collectibles will start to debut on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform.

“We take pride in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in every kid.”

“At SpaceX, we believe that a future in which humanity is out among the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one in which we are not,” said Brian Bjelde, Vice President at SpaceX. “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts."

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 911 M - -
Net income 2022 516 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 959 M 7 959 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 36 300
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.4.73%7 959
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-28.56%19 865
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.8.84%15 622
HASBRO, INC.-21.42%11 153
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.58%5 354
SPIN MASTER CORP.-5.36%3 619