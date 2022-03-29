Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with Universal for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Franchise

Multi-category collection expected to arrive at retailers worldwide in fall 2023, just ahead of the November debut of the next Trolls movie in theaters across the globe

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls. The vibrant and joyful animated franchise — teeming with big hearts, hair-raising comedic adventures and award-winning music — Trolls has become one of the most recognized family entertainment brands in the world. Through the agreement, Mattel has the licensing rights to develop a full line of toys for the franchise, including dolls, vehicles, plush, games and more. The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the world in fall 2023. An all-new Trolls film hits theaters in November 2023.

This new licensing agreement builds on Mattel and Universal Brand Development’s existing licensing partnerships for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free, Illumination’s Minions, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World and Universal’s Fast & Furious.

“DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls has captivated the hearts of families all over the world with its colorful characters and optimistic message,” said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. “We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with Universal and DreamWorks and making great toys that will inspire children to find their happy place with a spectacular Trolls line.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Mattel to include DreamWorks Animation’s beloved Trolls franchise,” said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development. “Our collaboration with Mattel will deliver an all-new innovative toy line that will bring the vibrant, musical world of the Trolls to life.”

About DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls

Trolls is one of the most beloved global entertainment brands of today. With award-winning music, heartwarming humor and stories and characters that champion diversity, inclusion and kindness, the franchise includes feature films — 2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and a dynamic cast of actors and musical artists — as well as two original TV series, digital content, video games and more. Vibrant and groundbreaking in its design, Trolls has inspired live-entertainment touring shows, Universal Studios Parks’ attractions across the globe—as well as high-fashion collaborations, toys, lifestyle collections and more. An all-new Trolls film hits theaters in November 2023.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises—including Shrek, Puss in Boots, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys—that have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television business has quickly become one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific studio has garnered 31 Emmy awards since inception in 2013.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com

