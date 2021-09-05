Mattel : Back-to-school may lift U.S. retail shares after recent lull

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Strong late-summer
back-to-school sales could provide U.S. retailers some needed
momentum after many sector shares lagged the broader market in
recent months.
The S&P 500 retailing index, which includes
Amazon.com Inc, is up just about 2% for the quarter so
far, compared with a 6% gain in the S&P 500.
Some retailers, including Macy's Inc and Walmart Inc
, cited upbeat back-to-school data recently as they
increased annual U.S. sales forecasts, but further sales data
and the U.S. August retail report are expected later this month.
With the help of advance child tax credits and stimulus
checks related to the pandemic, some consumers have had extra
cash to load up on backpacks and other supplies.
Most U.S. schools are returning this year to in-class
instruction after months of remote learning. New York City's
public schools reopen Sept. 13, and many New York metro area
schools begin in the days after the Labor Day weekend, when
parents typically continue to pick up school supplies.
Retail shares along with some other value-related sectors
tied to the economy have underperformed growth sectors in recent
months, said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Hermes, in New York. The S&P value index is up
about 2% for the quarter, while the growth index is up
more than 8%.
But that trend is likely to change, and retail is among the
groups that will "catch a second wind here and run through the
end of the year ... into the beginning of next year," he said.
Holiday sales and back-to-school sales have a strong
correlation, he noted.
Investors have been optimistic about back-to-school sales
given the comparisons with last year, said Michael James,
managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles.
"I don't think there's any question that back-to-school is
going to be far stronger than last year," he said.
"That's been somewhat factored into expectations," he said,
noting that retail stocks are still higher than six months ago.
Also, supply chain issues could be a drag for some
retailers, said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer of North
Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.
"Our operating assumption is that it doesn't get worse. ...
They are working hard on the supply chain to get products on the
shelf," he said.
Shares of some bigger retailers have outperformed, so
investors may need to look for bargains, Kuby said.
"We haven't sold any (retail shares) ... but our favorite
pick in the retail area is Target, and that's a great stock but
it's not inexpensive," he said.
Target Corp shares are up about 39% for the year to
date, compared with about a 14% gain in the S&P 500 retailing
index over that same period.
Shares of products-related companies might have more room to
run, Kuby said, such as ACCO Brands Corp, which his
firm owns.
"Investors' attention will pivot more to holiday sales," he
said. "That's where focus is going to be."
