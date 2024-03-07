Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
02:55:23 2024-03-07 pm EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
19.66
USD
+1.39%
-0.15%
+4.18%
Mattel : CBO Lisa McKnight
March 07, 2024 at 01:49 pm EST
Virtual Investor
Presentation
2024
1
2
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Our Brands Matter
5
Play Is Our Language
6
We Inspire Fans, Entertain
Audiences and Develop
Children Through Play
7
8
2023
Global Category Share Growth
Dolls
Vehicles
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
Building Sets
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys and Dolls, Vehicles, Infant Toddler & Preschool, and Building Sets Supercategories/Projected Dollars
9
2023
#
2
#
5
Toy Property
Toy Property
Globally
Globally
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/ JAN-DEC 2023/Total
Toys/Projected Dollars
10
2023
#1 Toy
Globally
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, Annual 2023.
Global includes the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain,
Belgium, the Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia.
11
2023
#
1
#
1
Card Game
Traditional Game
Globally
1
Globally
2
Source: 1. Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/ JAN-DEC2022-2023/Card Games
Class/Projected Dollars 2. Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC
2022-2023/Games Excl Trade Card Game Subsegment/Projected Dollars
12
2023
#1Dolls
Growth Property Globally
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Dolls
Supercategory/Projected Dollars
13
Purpose
Empower generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential
Mission
Create innovative products and experiences that inspire fans, entertain
audiences, and develop children through play
Mattel Playbook
15
The Mattel Playbook - What's Changed
FROM
Brand Purpose
Design-Led Innovation
Cultural
Relevance
Executional Excellence
TO
Brand Purpose
Amplifying the distinctive reason for being in each of our brands with intent and authenticity
Consumer-Centric Innovation
Creating insight-driven products and experiences designed to capture the hearts and minds of fans globally
Cultural Relevance
Connecting with pop culture and societal trends to amplify fan engagement and broaden appeal
Franchise Mindset
Maximizing reach and impact for our brands across multiple entertainment verticals and consumer touch-points
The Mattel Playbook - What's Changed
FROM
Brand Purpose
Design-Led
Innovation
Cultural
Relevance
Executional Excellence
TO
Brand Purpose
Amplifying the distinctive reason for being in each of our brands with intent and authenticity
17
The Mattel Playbook
Brand Purpose
...inspires the limitless potential
in every girl
18
The Mattel Playbook
Brand Purpose
19
The Mattel Playbook
Brand Purpose
...ignites and nurtures the
challenger spirit
20
Mattel, Inc. is a toy company and owner of catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. The Company's segments include North America, International and American Girl. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands and products are grouped into four brand categories: Dolls, which includes brands such as Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit (Universal) and Enchantimals; Infant, Toddler, and Preschool includes brands such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power Wheels, and Fireman Sam; Vehicles include brands such as Hot Wheels, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Hot Wheels Mario Kart (Nintendo), Matchbox and CARS (Disney Pixar), and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other include brands such as Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Lightyear (Disney Pixar), Jurassic World (NBCUniversal), world wrestling entertainment (WWE) and Star Wars (Disney). Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events.
More about the company
