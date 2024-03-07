Virtual Investor

Presentation

2024

1

2

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

4

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Our Brands Matter

5

Play Is Our Language

6

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We Inspire Fans, Entertain

Audiences and Develop

Children Through Play

7

8

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2023

Global Category Share Growth

Dolls

Vehicles

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Building Sets

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys and Dolls, Vehicles, Infant Toddler & Preschool, and Building Sets Supercategories/Projected Dollars

9

2023

#2

#5

Toy Property

Toy Property

Globally

Globally

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/ JAN-DEC 2023/Total

Toys/Projected Dollars

10

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2023

#1 Toy

Globally

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, Annual 2023.

Global includes the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

Belgium, the Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia.

11

2023

#1

#1

Card Game

Traditional Game

Globally1

Globally 2

Source: 1. Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/ JAN-DEC2022-2023/Card Games

Class/Projected Dollars 2. Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC

2022-2023/Games Excl Trade Card Game Subsegment/Projected Dollars

12

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2023

#1Dolls

Growth Property Globally

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Dolls

Supercategory/Projected Dollars

13

Purpose

Empower generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential

Mission

Create innovative products and experiences that inspire fans, entertain audiences, and develop children through play

14

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Mattel Playbook

15

The Mattel Playbook - What's Changed

FROM

Brand Purpose

Design-Led Innovation

Cultural

Relevance

Executional Excellence

TO

Brand Purpose

Amplifying the distinctive reason for being in each of our brands with intent and authenticity

Consumer-Centric Innovation

Creating insight-driven products and experiences designed to capture the hearts and minds of fans globally

Cultural Relevance

Connecting with pop culture and societal trends to amplify fan engagement and broaden appeal

Franchise Mindset

Maximizing reach and impact for our brands across multiple entertainment verticals and consumer touch-points

16

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Mattel Playbook - What's Changed

FROM

Brand Purpose

Design-Led

Innovation

Cultural

Relevance

Executional Excellence

TO

Brand Purpose

Amplifying the distinctive reason for being in each of our brands with intent and authenticity

17

The Mattel Playbook

Brand Purpose

...inspires the limitless potential

in every girl

18

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Mattel Playbook

Brand Purpose

19

The Mattel Playbook

Brand Purpose

...ignites and nurtures the

challenger spirit

20

©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 18:48:15 UTC.