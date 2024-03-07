Virtual Investor

2024

2023 Company Recap

2023 Company Recap

Key Achievements

Highest

14th

Box Office

in Warner

Largest Box

Bros. History

Office of All Time

Source: Warner Bros.

2023 Company Recap

Key Achievements

Strengthened

Financial Position

>$700M Free Cash Flow

Resumed Share Repurchases

>$1.25B Cash On-Hand

Source: Mattel Form 8-K filed 2/7/2024 (including Non-GAAP/KPI Glossary and Reconciliations)

2023 Company Recap

Key Achievements

Achieved Investment

Grade Rating

Strongest Balance

Sheet in Years

2023 Company Recap

Key Achievements

+bps

Share Globally

Toy Category

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys/Projected Dollars

2023 Company Recap

Key Achievements

Global

Toy Company

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys/Projected Dollars

Highest

Full-Year POS

in 10 Years

Source: Circana/Consumer Tracking Service (Annual 1994-2010), Retail Tracking Service (Annual 2011-2023)/US/Total Toys/USD; Mattel Internal Analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl

Toy

Industry

Perspective

Toy Industry Perspective

Global Toy Industry

+17%

+25% -7%

2019

2022

2023

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G12/JAN-DEC2019-2023/Total Toys

/Projected Dollars

Toy Industry Perspective

Expect Industry to Decline in 2024

At a Lesser Rate Than Prior Year

Lighter Toyetic Theatrical Film Slate

Shift in Consumer Spending Patterns

Toy Industry Perspective

Beyond 2024

Industry

Returns to Growth

Continue to Grow Over the Long Term

Toys are an

Important

Part of

Consumers'

Lives

Retailers

See the Toy

Category as a

Strategic Lever

Mattel Brands are in Demand

Mission

and Purpose

More than

They are

Consumers… Fans

