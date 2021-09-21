Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/21/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MATTEL, INC.
05:31pMATTEL : Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual C..
BU
08:19aWILDBRAIN : Names COO, Chief Content, Marketing Officers; Falls 3.4% in Early Frankfurt Tr..
MT
09/20Toy demand hits supply-chain snarls as Xmas looms
RE
09/17MATTEL : As of September 14, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
09/16MATTEL : Celia Cruz Barbie announcement raises great expectations
AQ
09/13MATTEL : Barbie® Launches New Music Producer Doll to Highlight the Gender Gap in the Indus..
BU
09/13Mattel, Inc. Launches New Music Producer Doll to Highlight the Gender Gap in the Indust..
CI
09/05AMAZON COM : Back-to-school may lift U.S. retail shares after recent lull
RE
09/05MATTEL : Back-to-school may lift U.S. retail shares after recent lull
RE
09/01MATTEL : and Milestone Reveal Ongoing Content Plan for Hot Wheels Unleashed
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 220 M - -
Net income 2021 277 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 014 M 7 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,10 $
Average target price 26,60 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.15.19%7 014
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.48%17 949
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-27.01%16 452
HASBRO, INC.4.27%13 163
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.92%7 278
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC0.09%5 024