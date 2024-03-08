Real-time Estimate
Mattel : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz
March 08, 2024 at 03:15 pm EST
Virtual Investor
Presentation
2024
1
2
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
3
Lisa
Josh
Robbie
Steve
Anthony
McKnight
Silverman
Brenner
Totzke
DiSilvestro
Chief Brand Officer
Chief Franchise Officer
President of Mattel Films
President and
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Commercial Officer
4
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2023 Company Recap
5
2023 Company Recap
Key Achievements
Highest
14
th
Box Office
in Warner
Largest Box
Bros. History
Office of All Time
Source: Warner Bros.
6
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2023 Company Recap
Key Achievements
Strengthened
Financial Position
>$700M Free Cash Flow
Resumed Share Repurchases
>$1.25B Cash On-Hand
Source: Mattel Form 8-K filed 2/7/2024 (including Non-GAAP/KPI Glossary and Reconciliations)
7
2023 Company Recap
Key Achievements
Achieved Investment
Grade Rating
Strongest Balance
Sheet in Years
8
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2023 Company Recap
Key Achievements
+bps
Share Globally
Toy Category
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys/Projected Dollars
9
2023 Company Recap
Key Achievements
Global
Toy Company
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys/Projected Dollars
10
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Highest
Full-Year POS
in 10 Years
Source: Circana/Consumer Tracking Service (Annual 1994-2010), Retail Tracking Service (Annual 2011-2023)/US/Total Toys/USD; Mattel Internal Analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl
11
Toy
Industry
Perspective
12
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Toy Industry Perspective
Global Toy Industry
+17 %
+
25 % - 7 %
Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G12/JAN-DEC2019-2023/Total Toys
/Projected Dollars
13
Toy Industry Perspective
Expect Industry to Decline in 2024
At a Lesser Rate Than Prior Year
Lighter Toyetic Theatrical Film Slate
Shift in Consumer Spending Patterns
14
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Toy Industry Perspective
Beyond 2024
Industry
Returns to Growth
Continue to Grow Over the Long Term
15
Toys are an
Important
Part of
Consumers'
Lives
16
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Retailers
See the Toy
Category as a
Strategic Lever
17
Mattel Brands are in Demand
18
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Mission
and Purpose
19
Consumers… Fans
20
©2024 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
