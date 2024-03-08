1

Strategic Roadmap

Grow IP-Driven Toy Business and Expand Entertainment Offering

T O Y S

E N T E R T A I N M E N T

G R O W

C A P T U R E

P R O F I T A B L Y

F U L L V A L U E O F I P

S C A L EO P T I M I Z E E V O L V E

P O R T F O L I O O P E R A T I O N S D E M A N D C R E A T I O N

G R O W

F R A N C H I S E

B R A N D S

A C C E L E RA TE

C O N TE N T, C O N S U ME R P RO D U C TS, D I G I TA L A N D

L I VE E X P E RI E N C E S

Improved Financial Performance

Significant Cash Flow

Financial Flexibility

Create Long-Term

Shareholder Value

2024 Outlook

Expect to Outpace

the Industry and

Gain Market Share

2024

Guidance

2024 Guidance

Net Sales Comparable

In Constant Currency vs. Prior Year

Growth in Vehicles

Offset by Dolls

Comparable: Infant, Toddler, and Preschool,

Challenger Categories Collectively

S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

2024 Guidance

%

~48.5-49.0

Adjusted Gross Margin

Increase vs. Prior Year

Cost Savings

Favorable Fixed Cost

Absorption

S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

2024 Guidance

Advertising

Stable as a % of Net Sales

Adjusted SG&A

Stable as a % of Net Sales

S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

2024 Guidance

$ $

975- 1,025 Million

Adjusted EBITDA

S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

2024 Guidance

$ $

1.35- 1.45

Adjusted EPS

Double Digit Growth vs. Prior Year

S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

2024 Guidance

$

~ 500 Million

Free Cash Flow

S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

Beyond 2024

Expect to Grow Sales and

Earnings in 2025

Improving Industry Trends

Innovation in Toys

Expansion of Entertainment and Licensing Partnerships

Cost Savings and Share

Repurchases

Cost Savings Programs

Strong Track Record

Achieving Cost Savings

$1 Billion 2018-2020

Structural Simplification Program

S o u rc e : M a tte l In te rn a l A n a ly s is

Cost Savings Programs

Optimizing For Growth

Completed in 2023

$343 Million Annualized Savings

S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

Cost Savings Programs

$

1.3 Billion

Cost Savings Since 2018

S o u rc e : M a tte l In te rn a l A n a ly s is

Cost Savings Programs

Optimizing for Profitable Growth

New Program 2024-2026

Continuation of Cost Reduction and Performance Enhancements

Cost Savings Programs

Optimizing for Profitable Growth

Leverage Our Scale

Opportunities in Global Supply Chain

Further Improve Productivity, Profitability, and Competitive Position

Cost Savings Programs

Optimizing For Profitable Growth

Cumulative Savings

$200

$200

2026 SG&A

2025-

~30%

26

~$60

COGS

~70%

2024

$200 Million

Targeted Savings

$130-$170 Million

Estimated Cash Expenditures

20 2420 26

Target

Allocation

in millions

S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )

