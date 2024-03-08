1
Strategic Roadmap
Grow IP-Driven Toy Business and Expand Entertainment Offering
T O Y S
E N T E R T A I N M E N T
G R O W
C A P T U R E
P R O F I T A B L Y
F U L L V A L U E O F I P
P O R T F O L I O O P E R A T I O N S D E M A N D C R E A T I O N
G R O W
F R A N C H I S E
B R A N D S
A C C E L E RA TE
C O N TE N T, C O N S U ME R P RO D U C TS, D I G I TA L A N D
L I VE E X P E RI E N C E S
Improved Financial Performance
Significant Cash Flow
Financial Flexibility
Create Long-Term
Shareholder Value
2024 Outlook
Expect to Outpace
the Industry and
Gain Market Share
2024
Guidance
2024 Guidance
Net Sales Comparable
In Constant Currency vs. Prior Year
Growth in Vehicles
Offset by Dolls
Comparable: Infant, Toddler, and Preschool,
Challenger Categories Collectively
S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
2024 Guidance
%
~48.5-49.0
Adjusted Gross Margin
Increase vs. Prior Year
Cost Savings
Favorable Fixed Cost
Absorption
S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
2024 Guidance
Advertising
Stable as a % of Net Sales
Adjusted SG&A
Stable as a % of Net Sales
S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
2024 Guidance
$ $
975- 1,025 Million
Adjusted EBITDA
S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
2024 Guidance
$ $
1.35- 1.45
Adjusted EPS
Double Digit Growth vs. Prior Year
S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
2024 Guidance
$
~ 500 Million
Free Cash Flow
S o u rc e : M a tte l F o rm 8 - K file d 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
Beyond 2024
Expect to Grow Sales and
Earnings in 2025
Improving Industry Trends
Innovation in Toys
Expansion of Entertainment and Licensing Partnerships
Cost Savings and Share
Repurchases
Cost Savings Programs
Strong Track Record
Achieving Cost Savings
$1 Billion 2018-2020
Structural Simplification Program
S o u rc e : M a tte l In te rn a l A n a ly s is
Cost Savings Programs
Optimizing For Growth
Completed in 2023
$343 Million Annualized Savings
S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
Cost Savings Programs
$
1.3 Billion
Cost Savings Since 2018
S o u rc e : M a tte l In te rn a l A n a ly s is
Cost Savings Programs
Optimizing for Profitable Growth
New Program 2024-2026
Continuation of Cost Reduction and Performance Enhancements
Cost Savings Programs
Optimizing for Profitable Growth
Leverage Our Scale
Opportunities in Global Supply Chain
Further Improve Productivity, Profitability, and Competitive Position
Cost Savings Programs
Optimizing For Profitable Growth
Cumulative Savings
$200
$200
2026 SG&A
2025-
~30%
26
~$60
COGS
~70%
2024
$200 Million
Targeted Savings
$130-$170 Million
Estimated Cash Expenditures
20 2420 26
Target
Allocation
in millions
S o u rc e : M a tte l Q 4 2 0 2 3 F in a n c ia l R e s u lts S lid e P re s e n ta tio n a n d T ra n s c rip t 2 /7 /2 0 2 4 (in c lu d in g N o n - G A A P /K P I G lo s s a ry a n d R e c o n c ilia tio n s )
