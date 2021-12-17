Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mattel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel Creations Teams Up with VeeFriends to Transform Rare NFTs into Physical Collectibles

12/17/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration Reimagines VeeFriends NFT characters as Collectible UNO® cards with Unique Foil Inserts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today a collaboration for the NFT community and crypto currency holders from Mattel Creations and VeeFriends with a reimagined UNO deck featuring Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends NFT signature characters. As one of the first physical products created from a digital NFT brand, the new deck offers UNO fans and NFT collectors the opportunity to own a VeeFriends collectible in the physical form of an UNO deck.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005137/en/

Mattel Creations drops UNO deck featuring Gary Veynerchuk's VeeFriends NFT signature characters. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mattel Creations drops UNO deck featuring Gary Veynerchuk's VeeFriends NFT signature characters. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each VeeFriends x UNO deck will include one special, non-playable foil card to collect -- featuring one of 17 of the VeeFriends signature characters including Charming Cheetah, Sweet Swan, Gary Bee, and more. This collaboration marks the first-ever UNO deck that includes randomly inserted foil cards that mirror VeeFriends spectacular NFT token Colors with varying levels of rarity for all 17 VeeFriends characters, with the Gary Bee card being the hardest for collectors to find.

As part of the UNO brand’s entry into the ultra-rare collectible space, the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the largest trading card grading service, will begin grading UNO Cards starting with the VeeFriends x UNO collectible.

“As Mattel continues to pioneer bringing toy brands into the NFT space, we are thrilled to be working with Gary and his impressive VeeFriends collectibles,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “Gary’s leadership in this digital dialogue, coupled with our #1 card game in the world UNO, is sure to create a collectible craze as we continue to redefine the intersection between gaming, digital art and collectability.”

Each VeeFriends x UNO deck also includes a new special rule card, the Wild Sharing Squirrel card, which requires the next player to post a selfie of themselves and all the cards in their hand to social media with the hashtag #veefriendsuno.

“If you told 9 year old Gary that he was doing a collaboration with UNO, he would jump in the swimming pool and swim laps for the rest of his life out of excitement,” said Gary Vaynerchuk. “I'm so incredibly honored to take my VeeFriends intellectual property and team up with one of the most iconic properties in the world. Not only am I honored, and little me is excited – I'm mostly excited for all the people who are going to be able to play this game, expand the VeeFriends universe and enjoy some of the collectibility that comes along with this collaboration.”

The new collectible will be available exclusively on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s direct to consumer platform that features curated items that both celebrate and expand Mattel’s intellectual property. This collaboration with Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends continues Mattel Creations’ mission of working with the greatest creatives around the world using Mattel brands as a canvas for collaboration and expression on the cusp of pop-culture.

The VeeFriends x UNO deck will be available for $25 pre-sale exclusively at MattelCreations.com starting December 17th at 9am PST.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About VeeFriends

An NFT project that brought to life Gary’s ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions using NFT technology and their smart contract capabilities. There are 268 VeeFriends and 10,255 tokens, all of which Gary imagined, created and drew himself. Each character represents traits and qualities Gary admires and hopes to inspire in others. Every VeeFriends token is admission to VeeCon 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information visit veefriends.com and join the discord channel!

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX and the CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business - he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. In addition, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront, whether it's emerging artists, esports, NFT investing, or digital communications. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber.

MAT-GAME


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MATTEL, INC.
12:01pMattel Creations Teams Up with VeeFriends to Transform Rare NFTs into Physical Collecti..
BU
12/16Mattel Films to Develop Family Drama Christmas Balloon Live-Action Motion Picture
BU
11/30MATTEL : Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz Attends White House Roundtable Meeting with President..
PU
11/30Cyber Monday Spending in 2021 Declines to Miss Expectation as Promos Trend Lower From 2..
MT
11/29MATTEL : Names Glenn Abell Senior Vice President, MEGA and Global Head of Construction Cat..
PU
11/23Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference
BU
11/13Lee Johnstone's Volvo P1800 From the UK Crowned Winner of 2021 Hot Wheels™ Legend..
BU
11/11Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in MKM Partners' 2021 Virtual Confere..
BU
11/08Mattel Tops 2022 ‘Toy of the Year' Award Finalist List
BU
11/08UNO® Gets Wild with Championship Series Vegas Invitational Tournament to Crown First-Ev..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATTEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 318 M - -
Net income 2021 783 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 263 M 7 263 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 32 100
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,73 $
Average target price 27,04 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.18.57%7 263
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-17.63%18 883
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.5.88%18 265
HASBRO, INC.8.23%13 966
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.51%6 352
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-11.21%4 349