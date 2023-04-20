Advanced search
    MAT   US5770811025

MATTEL, INC.

(MAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17:47 2023-04-20 am EDT
17.29 USD   +0.20%
11:02aMattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform Launches Peer-to-Peer Marketplace
BU
04:09aGap and Mattel Announce New Partnership | Gap Inc.
AQ
04/19Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Ease Late Wednesday
MT
Mattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform Launches Peer-to-Peer Marketplace

04/20/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Update coincides with the Series 5 release of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today a forthcoming update to the Mattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform. On April 27, the platform will introduce its own peer-to-peer marketplace, allowing owners of Mattel virtual collectibles to display, trade, and sell their assets. To coincide with the update, Series 5 of the Hot Wheels® NFT Garage will launch at the same time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005213/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel’s P2P marketplace is powered by Rarible, a leading blue-chip virtual collectibles company that enables creators and their communities to succeed at every stage of their journey. In addition to Rarible, Mattel has partnered with several, best-in-class technology providers to bring its Virtual Collectibles Platform to life including Magic, a leading wallet-as-a-service provider. With Magic’s non-custodial wallet SDK, Mattel was able to white-label and simplify the wallet generation experience, providing customers a secure, seamless onboarding experience. The Mattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform was developed in collaboration with Mattel’s long-term blockchain partner Flow, a fast, decentralized, and eco-friendly blockchain designed to support consumer-scale applications serving mainstream audiences.

Developed by the same team behind Hot Wheels die-cast cars, Series 5 of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage is the latest way for fans to collect digital artwork featuring Mattel’s iconic IP, and features some of Hot Wheels’ most popular car designs in an all-new, digital format. Series 5 is comprised of 40 unique cars from McLaren, Pagani, Aston Martin, Chevrolet and Porsche as well as many Hot Wheels originals, and sold in packs priced at $25 each. Each pack includes seven Hot Wheels NFTs: four common, two uncommon, and one guaranteed rare car. Collectors lucky enough to receive a Premium or Treasure Hunt digital collectible (McLaren F1, ’17 Pagani Huayra Roadster, Aston Martin Vulcan, ’55 Chevy® Panel or Porsche 911 GT3 RS) will be eligible to receive a physical die-cast replica.

“When we first set out to launch our own Virtual Collectibles Platform, we did so with the intention of creating an unrivaled, best-in-class experience for the fans of Mattel's iconic brands,” said Ron Friedman, Vice President at Mattel Future Lab. “In adding a marketplace feature to our easy-to-navigate platform that enables users to sell and trade their virtual collectibles, we’ve taken another step toward realizing that vision. Especially as we unveil Series 5 of the Hot Wheels NFT Garage, we can’t wait for fans and collectors of all ages to experience the updated platform.”

The Mattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform first debuted in November 2022 and offers collectibles inspired by Mattel’s iconic brands at a practical price point and in a seamless user experience. Each release of Hot Wheels NFT Garage digital collectibles have quickly sold out, with Series 4 selling through 30 thousand packs in less than 12 hours. Mattel, which owns one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, was the first toy company to launch NFTs and continues to expand in digital collectibles and experiences. Similar Mattel initiatives include Cryptoys x Masters of the Universe as well as Barbie x Boss Beauties, the second drop of which will launch on the Mattel Creations Virtual Collectibles Platform in May.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 510 M - -
Net income 2023 444 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 105 M 6 105 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 33 900
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MATTEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mattel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,25 $
Average target price 23,13 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steve Totzke Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATTEL, INC.-3.48%6 105
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.18.46%20 806
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.8.20%14 695
HASBRO, INC.-13.51%7 276
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC10.97%3 893
SPIN MASTER CORP.2.58%2 620
